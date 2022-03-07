New Trade Suitor For Packers Aaron Rodgers Emerges Late in The Game

Trade talks have swirled around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for months. But now, as the reigning NFL MVP closes in on a decision, a new team has emerged as a serious suitor for Rodgers’ services.

The Tennessee Titans are a bonafide contender in the AFC, having made the playoffs the last three seasons and four of the previous five. With an established defense in Nashville and a veritable who’s who of skill position talent across the roster, the Titans appear just a quarterback shy of a championship team. Presumably, this is where Rodgers fits in.

To be fair, Tennessee is not an entirely new trade suitor for the Packers signal caller. The team has been floated as a potential partner a couple of times in the past, though those notions were shot down quickly by Titans general manager Jon Robinson during a February interview at the Senior Bowl when he said Ryan Tannehill “is our quarterback.” But oh, what a difference a month makes.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Friday, March 4 that the Titans are one of three teams that have a real shot at Rodgers via a trade in the coming days.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers. The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the [Denver] Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and [Pittsburgh] Steelers. To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennesseee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign.

Titans Make Sense For Rodgers as AFC Super Bowl Contender

As for when Rodgers will make his decision, Florio and his podcast partner Chris Sims said it should be sooner than later.

“I think it happens by next week at the latest,” Florio said. “We should know by now, it’s odd that it’s taken this much time. But the longer it takes, the more I believe he’s got the menu, he’s just picking the meal.”

During discussion of which teams make real sense as trade partners for Rodgers, Sims named the Titans before any other franchise.

“I will go with the Tennessee Titans, I’d love to see that,” Sims said. “Him with [head coach Mike] Vrabel, a team that’s on the cusp. Him with [wide receiver] A.J. Brown and company, Derrick Henry, a defense that’s in place. That’d be the place … that I think makes a lot of sense. And if I’m Aaron Rodgers, that’s who I’ve got my sights on.”

Tennessee may also make sense for Rodgers off the field. Jared Stillman, of ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game, reported on February 2 that Rodgers was building a home in a Nashville suburb just miles away from Nissan Stadium.

Packers Likely to Net Huge Return in Trade Sending Rodgers to Titans

The Titans have not spent the last several weeks atop the list of potential trade partners for Rodgers alongside the likes of the Broncos and others, but perhaps they should have.

The NFL differs from leagues like the NBA in that first-round and second-round draft capital is created closer to equal regardless of specific positioning. Sure, it’s nice to have a top-5 pick if you’re looking to select a franchise QB or a can’t miss edge rusher or pass blocker, but there is still tremendous value in any first- and second-day selections regardless of how late the picks fall in their respective rounds.

The Titans own the rights to several early-round selections over the next two seasons, plus they have an established quarterback in Tannehill to send back to Green Bay, which could help the Packers more easily bridge the gap to a successful post-Rodgers future. In other words, if the Packers are forced to trade Rodgers, Tennessee has everything Green Bay would want in return.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on February 8 published a Rodgers-to-Titans trade proposal that could work for both sides. The suggested deal would ship Tannehill to Green Bay along with the following draft compensation.

2022: first-round pick, third-round pick

2023: first-round pick, second-round pick, third-round pick

The Titans would receive the rights to Rodgers’ contract with no other compensation included.