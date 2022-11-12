Aaron Rodgers Gives Packers Fan Hilarious Signed Photo

It’s been a tough year for Green Bay Packers fans, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers made one fan’s day with an autograph showing that he still has a sense of humor despite all of the team’s recent struggles.

Packers fan “Big B” got an opportunity to meet Packers players and attend practice the weekend leading up to the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He shared photos of experience on Twitter, including getting to meet with players like Allen Lazard, Mason Crosby, De’Vondre Campbell, and even the future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The back-to-back MVP even signed a few pieces of memorabilia for Big B, including a picture of his 2021 press conference where he showed reporters his toe via Zoom.

Here are the items I got signed by 12 pic.twitter.com/lPGSG4ZIHT — Big B (@bigpackers4x) November 12, 2022

Rodgers even added a caption to the photo, saying “See? No COVID toe!”

“This legit might be the ONLY signed picture of Rodgers holding his toe up in existence,” one Packers fan tweeted. “The B in ‘Big B’ stands for Brilliance.”

A Tough Season for Aaron Rodgers

While he’s been willing to show a sense of humor and show his appreciation for Packers fans, it’s still been a disappointing season for the 38-year-old quarterback.

After back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers is seeing some disappointing numbers across the board. Through nine games, Rodgers is averaging just 6.6 yards per pass attempt with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a passer rating of 89.0. His seven INTs are already the most he’s thrown in a season since 2016, and his passer rating is the lowest of his career as a full-time starter.

Age has been discussed as a big reason for Rodgers’ dip in play, but it’s not the only reason. The offensive line has had a hard time finding consistency and continuity with injuries, while the wide receiver position has been decimated by injuries. Both Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb have spent time on injured reserve, while rookie Christian Watson has missed multiple games with a hamstring injury and concussion.

To make matters worse, promising rookie Romeo Doubs is also expected to miss significant time with a high-ankle sprain. With all of those injuries, the Packers have had to see significant playing time from the likes of Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers, and seventh-round pick Samori Toure out on offense.

Things may not be going well, but Rodgers has eight more games to try and turn things around in 2022.

A Concerning Injury Report for Week 10

The Packers were dealing with a ton of injuries heading into their matchup with Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys. Unfortunately the final injury report listed a ton of names questionable or unlikely to play on Sunday, November 13.

Three players were ruled out for the game, with the rookie Doubs and two cornerbacks in Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles both out for the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Stokes is likely out for the remainder of the year with knee and ankle injuries.

Inside linebacker Krys Barnes has been ruled doubtful, while star left tackle David Bakthiari was listed as questionable as he continues to deal with lingering knee issues stemming from his torn ACL from the end of the 2020 season. Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers is also listed as questionable, meaning the Packers could be down to bare bones at the position if he can’t play.

Injuries have started to pile on for the Packers at a difficult time, as they hope to snap their five-game losing streak against a very strong Cowboys team.