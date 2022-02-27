Proposed Packers Trade Sends Rodgers to AFC East For 3 First-Rounders

“Miami has the draft capital to make the Packers an intriguing offer, as last year’s Trey Lance trade leaves the team in possession of two first-rounders in 2023. The cap space is also there as well,” Davenport wrote in a piece published on Thursday, February 24. “Miami’s $60.2 million in wiggle room leads the league, and a restructure and/or cut or two could free up significantly more. The Dolphins could also then flip Tagovailoa to another quarterback-needy team to get back some lost draft capital.”

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Dolphins Draft Package Would Help Packers Rebuild Immediately After Rodgers’ Departure

The Dolphins made a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to swap picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, moving from No. 3 up to No. 12 so the Niners could draft Lance. Davenport suggested that Miami repurpose both of the extra first-round picks they got from San Francisco and package them with three others selections if they want a real shot at acquiring Rodgers via a trade.

The package the Packers would receive from the Dolphins as part of the proposal is as follows:

2022: first-round pick (by way of 49ers); second-round pick

2023: first-round pick (by way of 49ers); first-round pick; third-round pick

In return, the Dolphins would receive Rodgers along with a fourth-round pick from Green Bay in 2023.

The deal, Davenport contended, would be difficult for Green Bay to turn its back on if Rodgers actively pushes for a trade this offseason.

“It’s essentially an instant rebuild for the Packers — the opportunity to remake the franchise around Love in short order,” he wrote.

Rodgers, too, would presumably be interested in a move to Miami considering the quality of the Dolphins’ current roster construction and their recent success. Davenport also noted the sunny climate in one of the country’s top media markets, which also features zero state income tax.

Movement on Rodgers Situation in Green Bay Expected Within Days

Rodgers is expected to announce his personal desires for his playing future within a matter of days, per a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 24, 2022

“Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources,” Russini wrote on February 24. “I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but, of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.”

However, just because the quarterback wants out of Green Bay doesn’t necessarily mean he will get his way. Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported Wednesday, February 23 that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst never promised Rodgers a trade following this season, as was previously reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports in August 2021.

Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers through 2022, which means Green Bay controls his future — for now. But Rodgers has enormous trade value and will be able to walk following next season for nothing if the Packers fail to extend or re-sign him. His contract also comes with a $46.5 million cap hit, while Green Bay began the offseason facing the unenviable task of slashing or restructuring approximately $50 million in salary to meet the league’s cap requirements.

To make everything work, the Packers will need to restructure Rodgers’ contract to lessen its financial hit this season, while also extending him on a long-term deal the QB finds favorable. Russini reported last week that Rodgers is looking for the richest contract in NFL history at around $50 million per season, which complicates what Green Bay can offer to the likes of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Robert Tonyan — both of whom hit free agency this offseason.

Rodgers has also said he has no desire to be part of a rebuild, presumably meaning he wants his top targets back if he returns to Green Bay. But considering all the factors — the Packers’ cap situation, Rodgers’ reported contract demands, and the fact that the franchise has fallen short of the Super Bowl in each of the last three seasons despite a No. 1 or No. 2 seed and a bye week each time — it appears as though the four-time MVP’s return to Green Bay is a precarious and difficult proposition, at best.

If it turns out the Packers can’t feasibly bring Rodgers back, then a trade with Miami could prove highly beneficial on both sides of the deal.