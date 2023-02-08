Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal Sends Packers $51 Million Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst are listening to potential trade offers for Aaron Rodgers, and one package could give the team an exciting $51 million playmaker.

One team that has started to generate a ton of buzz in a possible Rodgers trade is the Las Vegas Raiders. Along with former Packers superstar Davante Adams campaigning for a reunion with his old quarterback, odds have skyrocketed for the Raiders to be the team that Rodgers plays for in 2023.

Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report came up with a handful of trade packages for Rodgers, but only one included an established veteran. In the proposal, the Raiders receive Rodgers in exchange for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, a second-round pick this year, and a 2025 conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays in 2024.

“With Waller heading into his age-30 season and struggling to find targets in the Raiders’ Davante Adams-focused passing game, he could use a change of scenery,” Ballentine said. “The Packers would benefit from more weapons for Love if he’s going to have success in his first year as the starter. Including a weapon like Waller could give them an advantage over other Rodgers suitors.”

Will Aaron Rodgers Be Traded This Offseason?

Despite all of the trade speculation, there’s no guarantee that Rodgers will be playing for a different team, if anyone, in 2023.

Rodgers has still yet to make a decision about whether or not he’ll retire. In fact, the four-time MVP said that he’ll be taking a four-day “darkness retreat” in order to help in make a decision about his future.

Despite Rodgers not committing to a decision yet, the trade speculation has taken off. From a potential move to the Raiders to former Packers first-round pick Darnell Savage being packaged in a trade to the New York Jets, the proposals have reached a fever pitch across the internet.

That being said, the financials will play a major factor in a potential Rodgers trade. The 39-year-old would cost the Packers a dead cap hit of over $40 million if he’s traded before June 1. Meanwhile, another team would have to take on the remainder of Rodgers’ massive contract.

Packers fans, and everyone else around the NFL, will know more about Rodgers’ future in the coming weeks.

Do The Packers Need a Tight End?

A trade for a tight end may seem like a luxury, but the Packers are in a situation where they are going to need an impact player at the position in 2023.

Heading into this offseason, the Packers are set to lose Robert Tonyan Jr. and Marcedes Lewis to free agency. Tonyan could be looking to get a significant payday elsewhere, while there’s a strong chance that Lewis decides to retire at 38 years old.

As it stands, former 2020 draft pick Josiah Deguara is currently the only tight end under contract for the 2023 season. The 25-year-old has shown flashes at times, but is primarily used in Green Bay’s offense as a fullback or lead blocker in the running game.

Matt LaFleur could use an impact player at tight end capable of creating mismatches in the passing game. While they could look for a player like Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid in the 2023 NFL Draft, Waller would provide the team with an established veteran capable of making some big plays.