Dark Horse NFC Team Emerges as Aaron Rodgers Trade Partner

While Aaron Rodgers sits idly, enveloped in darkness and coaxing a DMT-fueled vision he hopes will inform his future, major developments almost certain to impact that future are playing out all around him.

Over the last couple of days, reports have surfaced that the Green Bay Packers are “disgusted” with their quarterback and that the ship has sailed on his return for a 19th season. Meanwhile, the newly unemployed Derek Carr has taken a meeting with the New York Jets, the team believed to be most interested and motivated in making a strong trade offer to acquire Rodgers.

Rodgers’ indecision is arguably limiting his options and costing the Packers leverage, though demand for quarterbacks in the NFL has a way of navigating unlikely and unforeseen circumstances. Case in point — the Washington Commanders.

Commanders Named Among Top Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay would probably prefer to avoid dealing the four-time MVP to a team within its own conference, but if the Jets come off the board and the Packers need to drum up offers to increase Rodgers’ price, it’s a good bet that all interested teams become viable options.

The Commanders play in a tough NFC East Division that sent its other three members to the playoffs in 2022 and produced the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Washington was in the hunt for the postseason for most of the year, finishing with a record of 8-8-1 that included a 23-21 victory over the Packers in October.

Mark Schofield of SB Nation included the Commanders among the ideal landing spots for Rodgers this offseason, penciling them in as the No. 5 destination on that list.

There are a few sticking points. First, the idea that the Packers would trade Rodgers within the NFC. Second, the plan entering the offseason for Washington was to ride with second-year passer Sam Howell as their quarterback, given the failed Carson Wentz experiment. But this is Rodgers we are talking about. Putting those plans on hold, even for a season, might be appealing to Washington. The Commanders have talent on both sides of the ball. What was missing was consistency at the quarterback position. Rodgers certainly brings that to the table.

Rodgers Has Leverage to Block Trade Between Packers, Commanders

In previous offseasons, the Packers expressed publicly a willingness to work with Rodgers if he wanted to be traded, presumably including helping him get to a preferred destination. However, if the team is truly fed up with Rodgers and his quirks, the front office may not be inclined to offer him the same courtesy now.

The QB has voiced interest in joining the San Francisco 49ers in the past and is expected to be interested in a reunion with wide receiver Davante Adams as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders if he is, in fact, traded. The common theme is that Rodgers would probably prefer to go west, while the Packers would probably prefer to trade him to the AFC. But if the price is right, Washington should do in a pinch.

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause, though he does have the ever-present threat of retirement. If he gets wind that the Packers are nearing a deal with a team for which he isn’t interested in playing, Rodgers could always nuke the trade by telling that franchise it would be forfeiting multiple draft picks and/or players for a quarterback who will retire before ever taking a snap in his new uniform.

We aren’t there yet in what is now chapter three of the Rodgers/Green Bay saga but sooner than later, something has got to give.