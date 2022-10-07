Packers Star Defender Questionable to Play vs Giants

The Green Bay Packers are heading to London relatively healthy. However, they could be without one of their most reliable defenders for their Week 5 contest against the New York Giants.

Due to the time zone change, the Packers released their final injury report a bit earlier than usual on Friday, October 7. The good news on the report was that former All-Pros in cornerback Jaire Alexander and David Bakhtiari were not given injury designations for Sunday, meaning that they’ll be good to go. Alexander missed last week’s game with a groin injury.

Rookies Devonte Wyatt and Tariq Carpenter were both listed as questionable, but the only starter with their status up in the air is star safety Adrian Amos. The 29-year-old existed last week’s game against the New England Patriots early with a concussion, and although he was able to practice in limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, he was still put down as questionable.

The Giants are dealing with far more injury problems with seven players already ruled out for Sunday’s game, including Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Azeez Ojulari. Even backup QB Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a concussion, meaning that practice squad QB Davis Webb will likely serve as Daniel Jones’ backup.

Adrian Amos Has Been a Star in Green Bay

Although he hasn’t received the national recognition he’s deserved, Amos has been a pivotal part of Green Bay’s defense over the past few seasons.

Coming out of high school in Baltimore, Amos was just a 3-star recruit with only a handful of FBS offers. Programs including Connecticut and West Virginia were interested, but after a visit to the school Amos decided to join the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Amos was a four-year contributor for the Big Ten program before going pro. Without any national or conference accolades, Amos fell to the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, where the Chicago Bears ended up getting a steal.

Despite being a late draft pick, Amos earned a starting role with the Bears as a rookie, and became a key part of their secondary for four seasons before signing with Green Bay in 2019. The Packers safety had his presence felt immediately with a game-sealing interception in the 2019 season opener against his old team in Chicago.

In his three-plus seasons with the Packers, Amos has been a reliable defender both against the pass and run. In 53 games, he’s racked up 273 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, 24 pass breakups, and six interceptions.

Who Will Replace Adrian Amos If He’s Inactive?

It’s unclear if Amos will be ready to suit up for the Packers on Sunday. If that’s the case, then newcomer Rudy Ford will need to step up once again.

Ford was a sixth-round pick out of Auburn back in 2017. He’s bounced around the league since being drafted, spending time in Arizona, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, and now Green Bay.

Although originally brought in as a special teams players and gunner on punt, Ford was thrown into the defense last week. He held his own against the Patriots, coming up with seven combined tackles, including six solo.

Packers fans haven’t seen a ton of Ford on defense, but if Amos can’t go, it’ll be a great opportunity for the 27-year-old to show fans what he’s capable of for the second straight week.