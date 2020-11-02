Packers RB Tests Positive for COVID-19: Report

A short week for the Green Bay Packers just got even shorter.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers have begun contact tracing through their roster and staff after rookie running back AJ Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 during Sunday’s pregame against the Minnesota Vikings. He played 17 snaps in the home loss, carrying the ball five times for 21 yards and catching one pass for 16 yards.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to game-day PCR testing for COVID-19 starting in Week 6. Everyone tests Sunday morning, but don't get results until late Sunday/early Monday. So, #Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey and #Packers RB A.J. Dillon played Sunday, only to learn today they're positive. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

Dillon will expectedly be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t be available to play in Thursday’s road game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 due to safety protocols. The Packers will also have a space to fill on their active roster — potentially with IR returnees Allen Lazard or Christian Kirksey — once Dillon’s move becomes official.

The biggest question now is how Dillon’s positive test will impact the rest of the Packers’ roster, particularly a running back room rife with injuries at the moment. Star rusher Aaron Jones has missed the past two games with a calf strain, while return specialist/running back Tyler Ervin had also missed multiple games with a wrist injury before returning on Sunday.

The Packers also released a statement that confirmed one of their players had tested positive without naming Dillon, indicating they learned the results of the test on Monday.

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today. Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance.”

In addition to holding virtual meetings, the Packers have also canceled their scheduled media availability over Zoom with players. Head coach Matt LaFleur will still speak later in the day.

