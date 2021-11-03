Packers Expected to Bring Back Veteran Quarterback: Report

The Green Bay Packers are wasting no time getting a backup quarterback in place behind Jordan Love ahead of his first NFL start this weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veteran quarterback Blake Bortles is already on his way to Green Bay with the “expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be eligible for the 53-man roster” in time for Week 9’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7. He had previously spent a bulk of the offseason with the Packers but was released when Aaron Rodgers returned to the team in July.

The Packers will be playing without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the first time since 2017 this weekend after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the 37-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be required to miss a minimum of 10 days due to his status as an unvaccinated player. As a result, the Packers will turn to second-year quarterback Jordan Love — their 2020 first-round pick — for his first career NFL start against the Chiefs early Sunday evening.

Normally, the Packers would have third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert to promote from their practice squad for a backup role behind Love, but Benkert also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon after announcing his status on Twitter. It is unclear whether Benkert is vaccinated or if he has a chance of getting activated before Week 9’s game.

The Packers currently have two spots available on their 16-man practice squad following a series of roster moves made on November 2.

