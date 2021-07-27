Packers Release 2 QBs After Aaron Rodgers’ Arrival at Camp

With the reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay, the Packers are cutting loose two of the camp arms that helped them get through their offseason workouts earlier this year.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday the release of 29-year-old quarterback Blake Bortles, a former No. 3 overall draft pick who the team signed in May to serve as a veteran insurance policy while the team attempted to negotiate Rodgers’ return to Green Bay for the 2021 season.

Bortles had participated in the team’s offseason workouts earlier this year and was taking reps behind second-year Jordan Love during mandatory minicamp in June, but the return of Rodgers eliminated the need for a seasoned quarterback on the roster. The Packers will free up about $70,000 in cap space with the move as Bortles had signed a one-year contract for the veteran minimum ($1,075,000) that offered no guarantees or bonuses.

The Packers also released Jake Dolegala, who was signed on June 10 after impressing during his tryout during the team’s minicamp. There is no cap impact associated with his release, but it does leave the Packers with three quarterbacks remaining on their active roster: Rodgers, Love and former Atlanta Falcons backup Kurt Benkert.

The moves open another two spaces on the Packers’ active roster for training camp, but one of the spots could be reserved for veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who is reportedly heading back to Green Bay in a trade out of Houston.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!