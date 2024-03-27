Packers Trade Proposal Sends All-Pro Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers may not have a pressing need at wide receiver, but one trade proposal would send All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk to give Jordan Love another weapon in 2024.

Sayre Bedinger with Dairyland Express gave out some potential trades that the Packers should make ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Options included trading for a veteran backup quarterback like Zach Wilson or Trey Lance, but also consideration for a trade for a wide receiver like Aiyuk.

Bedinger also mentioned Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins as a potential trade target. They noted that either player could be worth trading Christian Watson and one of their top picks in order to acquire one of them.

“It could take Jordan Love to the next level,” Bedinger wrote. “The Packers have 11 picks in this year’s draft and who knows how they are going to fit 11 rookies on the roster? Trading one of their top three picks in this draft for Higgins or Aiyuk could be a great investment.”

Will Brandon Aiyuk Be Traded?

Even if the Packers were interested in pursuing Aiyuk, there’s no guarantee that the star wideout will actually be moved.

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the San Francisco 49ers picked up his fifth-year option. The 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

49ers general manager John Lynch has emphasized that the team is working on an extension for the second-team All-Pro. However, Aiyuk continues to be have a cryptic offseason, offering a questionable reaction to Lynch’s comments at league meetings in Orlando.

After early flashes in his career, Aiyuk has turned into a dominant wideout over the last couple of seasons. In 33 games over the last two years, Aiyuk has recorded 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns.

It’s likely that Aiyuk is now hoping to be paid like a top-tier receiver after proving what he can do in San Francisco. The issue is that the 49ers are already significantly over the cap for 2025, and quarterback Brock Purdy will soon be looking for a massive contract extension of his own.

Given his reactions to negotiations and San Francisco’s cap situation, there’s a very real scenario where Aiyuk is playing for a different team in 2024 or 2025.

The Packers Don’t Need Another Wide Receiver

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has tons of assets to work with this offseason. Don’t expect that to mean that the team will go after another wide receiver.

Despite not having an established veteran at the position heading into 2023, the Packers saw impressive development across the board. No receiver had more than 800 yards this past season, but Love was able to consistently spread the ball around.

Romeo Doubs took a strong second-year leap with eight touchdowns, while rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks quickly carved out roles of their own. Even former practice squad flier Bo Melton showed flashes at the tail end of the season, highlighted by a 105-yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers are also hoping that Christian Watson, who shined in his rookie season, can stay healthy to bounce back in 2024. Given their youth at the position, along with the production across the board, the Packers may want to keep allowing their ascending playmakers more opportunities to show what they’re made of this upcoming season.