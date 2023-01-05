Packers Urged to Add ‘Missile’ Replacement for Amos, Savage

The Green Bay Packers have some difficult decisions to make in their secondary this offseason, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could find a long-term replacement for Adrian Amos and/or Darnell Savage in the 2023 NFL draft.

With Amos showing signs of slowing down and Savage struggling to live up to his first-round billing after being demoted, the Packers could try to move on from both players in the coming years. Rudy Ford is a potential succession option in 2023 beyond, but even the 28-year-old will be a free agent this offseason who would need to get paid.

Regardless of whether or not the Packers bring back Ford, a younger option in the defensive backfield would be a big boost to Green Bay’s defense. Chris Trapasso with CBS Sports had just the player in mind in his latest mock draft, urging the Packers to take versatile Alabama safety Brian Branch.

“Branch is a missile at the safety position with linebacker and slot corner qualities to his game,” Trapasso said.

With that kind of versatility, the Packers could get significantly more creative on defense in 2023 and beyond.

Why Do the Packers Need Another Safety?

Positions like receiver or tight end would be more exciting for some Packers fans, but given what the future holds at the position, Green Bay is going to need to find additional safety help this offseason.

Since arriving in Green Bay in free agency, Amos has established himself as one of the veteran leaders of the team’s defense despite zero Pro Bowl or All-Pro appearances. Unfortunately, at 29 years old, it looks as if age is starting to catch up to him, with his play speed looking noticeably different on the field in 2022.

The advanced statistics back up that claim. Pro Football Focus has given Amos an overall grade of just 55.2 this season, which is far and away the lowest of his career. The Packers veteran will be a free agent this offseason, and unless he’s willing to take a discount, it’s unlikely that the 29-year-old will playing for Green Bay in 2023.

Meanwhile, Savage will be on the final year of his rookie deal next season, and it very well could be his last year playing with the Packers. Despite a pick-six in the Week 17 win over the Vikings, Savage has been reduced to a more limited role in Green Bay’s defense, losing his starting job to the more seasoned veteran in Ford.

Savage’s fully-guaranteed $7.9 million option in 2023 makes it unlikely he’ll play elsewhere next season. If the Packers plan to move on from their former first-round pick after next season, then adding safety help sooner instead of later will make the eventual transition much easier.

Brian Branch is a Future NFL Star

While the 2023 safety class may not feature a ton of exciting names, it’s not a surprise to see Branch at the top of positional big boards everywhere.

The 21-year-old prospect earned first-team All-American honors this season after racking up 90 combined tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups. Listed at 6’0″ and 193 pounds, the Crimson Tide safety plays all over the field, whether that’s deep, in the slot, or in the box.

With great length and aggressiveness when attacking downhill, Branch could be a perfect piece in Green Bay’s defense. The Packers could look at another prospect in the first round like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, but a versatile safety could bring plenty of playmaking ability to their defense.