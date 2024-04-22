Brian Gutekunst Shares Major Hint on Cooper DeJean’s Potential Fit

The Green Bay Packers have some options with their first-round pick, but general manager Brian Gutekunst shared a major hint about how the team feels about Cooper DeJean ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gutekunst spoke with reporters on Monday, April 22, just days before this year’s draft. The Packers general manager was asked about DeJean during his availability, and he shared some key insights.

Specifically, Gutekunst was asked about whether he views DeJean as a safety or cornerback in the NFL.

“I think he can do both,” Gutekunst said. “…he’s very versatile that way. I think he’s obviously a very good athlete. His ability to take the ball away is very impressive. Obviously he’s got some teams ability as well, so he’s a very well-rounded player.”

The Packers have long-term needs at both positions. Gutekunst’s comments suggest that DeJean could be one of the team’s top targets in this year’s draft.

Cooper DeJean Scouting Report

This year’s cornerback class features some top-tier talent. However, no one brings the versatility that DeJean is bringing to the NFL.

Despite being a 4-star recruit out of high school, DeJean had limited FBS offers. Iowa State didn’t even offer him as an in-state recruit, but the Iowa Hawkeyes did.

It didn’t take long for DeJean to have his presence felt. He became a starter as a true sophomore, immediately breaking out with three defensive touchdowns and five interceptions. He declared for the NFL Draft after earning unanimous All-American honors in 2023 with back-to-back All-Big Ten selections.

At 6’0″ and 203, DeJean has great size and instincts for a defensive back. He has great closing speed and is capable of delivering punishing hits when triggering downhill. On top of that, he’s an experienced and lethal return specialist.

DeJean’s biggest red flag was a season-ending injury he suffered this past season. Fortunately, a lot of those concerns were answered with a very strong pro day that showed he’s healthy and ready to play.

It’s unclear what his role will look like at the NFL level. However, DeJean’s athletic profile and instincts will make him a legitimate contributor wherever he plays.

The Packers Would Likely Move Cooper DeJean to Safety

Even though DeJean could play corner or safety, the latter would likely be his home for the Packers in 2024.

That’s not because DeJean would be a better safety than corner. It’s simply because the Packers lack legitimate contributors at the safety position. Xavier McKinney signed a massive $68 million deal to come to Green Bay, but the Packers need another starting-caliber contributor to play alongside him.

Anthony Johnson Jr. is the only other noteworthy safety currently on Green Bay’s depth chart. However, as a seventh-round pick last season, it’s unclear if he’d be able to handle a full-time starting role. Other safeties include Benny Sapp III, Zayne Anderson, and Tyler Coyle.

That’s a lot of uncertainty at a key position in Jeff Hafley’s defensive scheme. Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, and Keisean Nixon can handle the cornerback room. However, the Packers need another impact player like DeJean to make plays in the defensive backfield.