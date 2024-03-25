Brian Gutekunst Sounds Off On Potential Jordan Love Extension

The Green Bay Packers have found their long-term franchise quarterback in Jordan Love, and now it seems like the team is already at work trying to sign him to a contract extension.

During league meetings, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters about a number of subjects. When asked about Jordan Love and a potential upcoming contract extension, Gutekunst provided a promising update.

The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman shared a video of Gutekunst’s answer via X.

“There’s been some, obviously, preliminary discussions, but we want to do it the right way,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly the sooner the better, but at the same time, I think we wanna make sure we do it the right way. We’ve started, but it’s not something that’s gonna go quickly, I don’t think.”

When asked about the risks of signing Love to a huge extension after just one season, Gutekunst had another promising quote.

“The nice thing about having a guy in your building four years is you absolutely know who he is,” Gutekunst told reporters.

Love isn’t eligible to sign another extension until May 3 per league rules, but based on what Gutekunst is saying about the Packers quarterback, it likely won’t take long after that date for the 25-year-old quarterback to get paid.

Jordan Love’s Breakout Season

Despite questions earlier in the season, Love silenced the doubters with an incredible run to end his first full year as the starter.

With the Packers facing another season sitting on the sidelines of the postseason, Love put on an incredible late-season push to get Green Bay into the postseason. Over the final eight regular season games, Love amassed 20 total touchdowns with just one interception, posting an impressive 112.75 passer rating in the process.

That red-hot streak helped push the Packers into the playoffs, where they pulled off a major upset in the wild card round, dominating the Dallas Cowboys in a 48-32 beatdown. Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

While the Packers were unable to pull off another upset win against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, Love’s late-season push proved that he had the skills to be the long-term answer at quarterback for the Packers after they traded away Aaron Rodgers.

Now, Love is patiently waiting to get paid before the 2024 season begins.

Jordan Love’s Expectations For 2024

After the Packers suddenly became one of the scariest teams to play in the NFC at the end of 2023, Love is very confident in what his team is capable of next season.

Appearing on The Pivot Podcast with former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, Love shared his expectations for the Packers in 2024, stating that he’s ready to compete for a championship.

“We’re all very hungry for this upcoming year,” Love said. “The confidence from top to bottom is there. The organization believes that it’s the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year. Those conversations we had after the 49ers game were, man, work harder. Try and find ways to get better because next year we’re gonna do it.”

With that kind of mindset, the sky is the limit for a young and hungry Packers team in 2024.