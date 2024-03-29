Packers Trade Proposal Sends $59 Million All-Pro to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have already brought in one star safety this offseason, but a trade proposal could send the franchise All-Pro Budda Baker to give them the scariest secondary in the NFL.

Baker had previously requested a trade prior to the start of the 2023 season, but the Arizona Cardinals were able to hold onto him. However, now that Baker has just one year left on his current contract, the Cardinals could try to get some assets for him before he becomes a free agent.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton provided some potential trade proposals for the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders. One of those trade proposals involved the Packers making a run at Baker.

“The Packers can go a step further to field one of the best safety tandems in the league with the addition of Budda Baker,” Moton wrote. “Because of the modest market for safeties, Green Bay should be able to acquire Baker from the Arizona Cardinals with a late-round draft pick, even though he’s earned Pro Bowl nods in five consecutive terms.”

Budda Baker’s Fit in Green Bay

This isn’t the first time that Baker has been linked to the Packers, and even though the defensive coaching staff has changed since last year, the move could still be a logical fit for both sides.

Baker has had a ton of success with the Cardinals. At 28 years old, he has already racked up six Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro selections, including two first-team nods.

The Packers still have a big need at safety, even after signing Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million contract. Outside of McKinney, the Packers are extremely thin at the safety position. The only other safeties currently on the roster are Anthony Johnson Jr., Benny Sapp III, Zayne Anderson, and Tyler Coyle.

Along with there being a wide-open starting spot for Baker, the Packers also have a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley, the former head coach at Boston College. Hafley is known for developing defensive backs during his time as a DBs coach in the NFL, and giving him two star safeties in McKinney and Baker could give Green Bay one of the most intimidating defensive backfields in the league.

Other Safety Options For Green Bay

If the Packers don’t want to trade for a safety, there are plenty of options still out there in free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.

Former Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons is still on the open market as a free agent. At 30 years old, Simmons has a resume that includes two Pro Bowl appearances and four second-team All-Pro selections. Other available free agents include Jordan Poyer, Eddie Jackson, and Quandre Diggs, with little movement currently happening in the free agent safety market.

The Packers could also turn to the 2024 NFL Draft to find another potential starter. The current consensus big board includes some interesting names, including Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin and Miami’s Kamren Kinchens.

There are plenty of options out there for the Packers to add another safety, but Baker’s accolades and production make him one of the most exciting options out there.