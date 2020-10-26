Packers Cut Guard, Add Ex-Jets Leading Tackler to Active Roster

The leap from Atlanta to Green Bay is complete for inside linebacker James Burgess.

The Packers officially added Burgess to their active roster Monday afternoon after they signed him off the Falcons’ practice squad over the weekend and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list. They also released offensive guard Ben Braden in a corresponding move that created space for him on the 53-man squad.

Burgess has bounced around to his fair share of NFL teams since entering the league in 2016, but the 26-year-old comes to the Packers with 21 starts at inside linebacker. He also finished the 2019 season as the New York Jets’ leading tackler with 80 combined over 10 games, creating a handful of impact plays and displaying solid speed and instincts in pass coverage.

Yesterday the #Packers signed former #Jets LB, James Burgess to their 53 man roster. In 27 career games, Burgess has totaled 163 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, two FF's, and one INT. 🎥 – @BookOfEli_NFL pic.twitter.com/WpOGoNNQEF — Packer Report (@PackerReport66) October 21, 2020

The Packers can now add Burgess to their list of healthy linebackers alongside others such as Ty Summers and fifth-round rookie Kamal Martin, who made six tackles in 29 snaps during his NFL debut on Sunday. Top middle linebacker Christian Kirksey is eligible to return to practice this week but remains on injured reserve, while Krys Barnes has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 4’s game against the Falcons.

Braden’s second stint with the Packers lasted less than a week after the fourth-year lineman spent about two months of 2019 on their practice squad. They re-signed him to the practice squad last Wednesday and promoted him to the 53-man roster for depth ahead of Week 7’s trip to Houston, but he was the only active Packer who did not play against the Texans.

There is a chance the Packers could re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears the waivers, as they did with wide receiver Reggie Begelton earlier this season.

