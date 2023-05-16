Packers Projected to Sign Former All-Pro Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers may have already drafted a quarterback to play behind Jordan Love, but the team could still use a veteran backup with plenty of in-game experience as an option behind the former first-round pick.

Sean Clifford was taken by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State. While Packers fans weren’t thrilled with the selection, Clifford’s significant experience as a starter in college makes him an intriguing backup behind Love.

However, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes that the Packers shouldn’t just settle on Clifford being their QB2. In fact, Barnwell is predicting that the Packers sign former Eagles, Colts, and Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz to be a backup in Green Bay.

“The Packers are in transition after trading away Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love is taking over as their new starter, but the quarterbacks behind him on the roster are Danny Etling and rookie fifth-rounder Sean Clifford,” Barnwell wrote. “As we saw with Trey Lance a year ago, it takes only one hit for a succession plan to go awry in September.”

Can Sean Clifford Be a Reliable Backup QB?

If the Packers opt not to sign a veteran backup quarterback, the pressure will be on Clifford in the event that Love goes down during the 2023 season.

Clifford was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school in Cincinnati before committing to Penn State in 2017. After two seasons on the bench, Clifford took over as the starting QB for the Nittany Lions and 2019, and held that starting job for the next four seasons.

Over that span, Clifford helped lead Penn State to a 32-14 record as a starter despite inconsistent performances. He completed 61.4 percent of his passes over his college career, throwing for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

Given his deficiencies as a pro prospect, Clifford was the 423rd prospect on the consensus big board heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite that, the Packers had brought the Penn State quarterback in for a top-30 visit prior to the draft, and liked him enough to take a chance on him in the fifth round.

Is Carson Wentz Ready to Be A Backup?

After such a promising start to his NFL career, things have gone downhill quickly for Wentz, and it may be time for him to embrace a backup role if he wants to keep playing in the NFL.

The 30-year-old was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, and almost immediately became a star for the franchise. He was well on his way to an MVP award in just his second season in 2017, but a torn ACL prevented him from finishing out a storybook season that ended with a Super Bowl ring thanks to the heroic efforts of backup Nick Foles.

Since then, Wentz hasn’t had the same kind of confidence under center. Struggles in Philadelphia led to him being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, but he lasted just one season with the franchise before being traded back to the NFC East in a deal with the Washington Commanders.

Now, Wentz has been cut in the middle of a $128 million extension. After such a disappointing past few seasons, the 30-year-old is now open to a backup role, opening the door for more opportunities to keep his NFL career alive.