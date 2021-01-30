Packers Legend Floated as Potential Candidate to Replace Mike Pettine

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back Charles Woodson has yet to dip his toes into the coaching waters, but that hasn’t stopped some from hoping he does. The four-time All-Pro safety retired from the NFL in 2015 after spending 11 seasons with the Raiders and seven more with the Pack, the latter of whom he won his only Super Bowl with in 2011.

Woodson is one of 15 finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, and he has remained a fan favorite in Green Bay even after finishing his career with the Raiders. Woodson still holds the Packers’ all-time franchise records for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns (nine) and most defensive touchdowns (10), also making four consecutive Pro Bowls with the team from 2008-11. His defensive acumen was second-to-none when he played, which is why some fans and analysts can’t help but wonder if he’ll ever try his hand at coaching.

When the Packers announced Friday they were allowing defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s contract expire, Woodson’s name was floated as an extremely unlikely yet intriguing possibility to replace him.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Analyst Names Woodson as Not-So-Serious Defensive Coordinator Candidate for Packers

After news broke Pettine would not be returning, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic tossed the idea of Woodson as his successor out there, although he immediately addressed the unlikelihood of it all:

I know this won't happen, but Charles Woodson as DC would be pretty cool. I bet Packer fans would start a GoFundMe to get him away from the comfy confines of wherever he is right now, too. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 29, 2021

Schneidman also included Woodson in his column listing his top 10 candidates to replace Pettine, but it was more as a fun “Wouldn’t it be nice?” aside than anything else:

Imagine how cool it would be for the former Packers great to put his wine business aside to inject some life into Green Bay’s defense. It would probably never happen, but you can dream. Not only would our Thursday news conference with Woodson be legendary, but the Packers might lead the league in interceptions until the end of time. Woodson also is [cornerback Jaire] Alexander’s favorite player, for whatever that’s worth.

Still, the idea of the Packers legend heading back to Lambeau as a coach on the defensive side of the ball left many Packer fans on Twitter shook:

LOVE where your heads at — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) January 30, 2021

Matt…. this is the best idea you have ever had!! — Big B (@bigpackers4x) January 29, 2021

Thought Michigan should have considered hiring him as DC after Don Brown was relieved of his duties. Woodson strikes me as a guy who would be natural at coaching. He’s been around so many good ones, in college and the NFL. Plus, he just has an unmatched passion for football. — Mike Hogan (@MHoganReports) January 30, 2021

A man can dream — JoeyGPG (@JoeyGPG) January 29, 2021

Woodson Has Recently Shared His Feelings About Entering the Coaching Foray

When it comes to coaching, Woodson doesn’t appear interested, at least not yet, although he seems flattered some think of him in such high regard. When the Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther toward the end of the season, fans of the team immediately called for Woodson to fill the DC slot. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer responded to the requests with an appreciative yet doubtful tone:

“I appreciate you all for thinking I’d be a great coach, but I’ve never cut my teeth in the business of coaching or have I even considered coaching. There are far more qualified than me,” he Tweeted in December when a fan pleaded with him to head to Vegas to help the Raiders’ defense.

Since his retirement in 2015, Woodson has explored his business side, starting his own wine label called “Twentyfour by Charles Woodson,” and he also has his own brand of signature whiskey. One Twitter user jokingly wondered if perhaps Packer fans could woo the former defensive back by supporting his business endeavors:

Matt, let’s say we offer every Packer fan to buy a case of @CharlesWoodson wine and or a bottle of his bourbon. Think that could draw him to the @packers sideline as DC? — Mitchell Sadowsky (@mitchsadowsky) January 30, 2021

While the thought of Woodson coming back to coach for Green Bay is an intriguing one, his lack of experience coupled with the fact that ex-players very rarely become stellar coaches make it a pipe dream at best. The role of defensive coordinator is also far too huge and significant to give to someone with zero coaching experience, even a former player as decorated as Woodson. He’ll always hold a special place in the hearts of Cheeseheads, but don’t expect him to enter the coaching world any time soon.

READ NEXT: Packers Make Final Decision on Future of DC Mike Pettine