Packers Send Grim Message on Rookie Receiver’s Injury Status

The Green Bay Packers are still keeping their options open with second-round rookie receiver Christian Watson and his recurring hamstring injuries, but there is a chance they could shut him down for an extended period of time.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that an extended shutdown could be in the cards for Watson — the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft — as he continues to miss time with a hamstring injury that knocked him out of Week 5’s loss in London. The 23-year-old receiver also missed Week 3’s win over Tampa Bay with a hamstring issue.

“Yeah, I think that’s certainly on the table,” LaFleur told reporters on October 14. “We’ll see where he’s at. I know they’re still doing some testing and whatnot with him.”

Watson did not participate in any of the three practices leading up to the Packers’ home game against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. While the final injury report for Week 6 will shed more light on Watson’s specific game-day status, it seems likely that he will miss his second career game for the Packers six games into his rookie season.

The Packers also didn’t have outside linebacker Tipa Galeai at practice on Friday, but both quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and star pass rusher Rashan Gary (toe) were participating in some capacity for the final session of the week.

Watson’s Injury Weakens Packers Receiving Corps

The Packers could find themselves shorthanded at receiver against the Jets if they decide the best path forward is shutting down Watson for several games — which would potentially mean a four-game stint on short-term injured reserve. They will have their three starters (Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb) available, but veteran Sammy Watkins remains on IR with his own hamstring issues and Amari Rodgers has scarcely played any offensive snaps through the first five games.

Watson wasn’t exactly making breakout strides like his fellow rookie, Doubs, but he was still getting a reasonable share of the passing targets when healthy. Watson received at least three targets in his first three games for the Packers and would have likely held the same pace if he hadn’t been sidelined midway through Week 5’s loss. He has also been the Packers’ go-to option on jet sweeps and other motion plays and even replaced Amari Rodgers as their kickoff return prior to his injury against the New York Giants.

The Packers could always sign Juwann Winfree up from the practice squad to give themselves an extra pair of hands in the passing game, but he doesn’t exactly help replace the speed component that would be lost in Watson if he missed more time. They also have seventh-round rookie Samori Toure — who has been a healthy scratch in the first five games — but his absence thus far suggests he hasn’t earned the trust of his quarterback and coaching staff just yet.

LaFleur ‘Definitely a Little Concerned’ About Gary’s Toe

While it is somewhat expected that Watson will not be out there on Sunday for the Packers after he missed an entire week of practice, the bigger question heading into the weekend is whether Gary — their sacks leader and star outside linebacker — will play.

Gary was downgraded to a limited participant for Thursday’s practice after being added to the injury report with a new toe injury. LaFleur also said the injury is something that has the Packers “a little concerned” about their star defender for Sunday’s game.

“I don’t know the extent of it,” LaFleur said prior to practice on October 14. “We’ll see if he can go practice today. [I’m] definitely a little concerned about that.”

On the bright side, Gary did participate again in Friday’s practice, but the Packers could still give him an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Jets that would be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff. Without Gary, the Packers would have to turn to either 2020 seventh-rounder Jonathan Garvin or fifth-round rookie Kingsley Enagbare to fill out the spot opposite veteran pass rusher Preston Smith.

“The standard doesn’t change, but let’s face it: The guy is pretty impactful, I’d say, when he’s out on the grass,” LaFleur said. “So, certainly, he’s a guy we definitely want in there, and when he’s not in there, I think you can feel the effects of that.”