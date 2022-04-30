Packers WR Christian Watson Changes Jersey Numbers Immediately

The Green Bay Packers’ new second-round wide receiver has already gotten his jersey number changed to something more his style.

On Saturday, April 30, the Packers officially announced that former North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson had switched to the No. 9 jersey for the team after they originally announced he would be wearing No. 82. Danny Etling, the Packers’ fourth-string quarterback, had previously held the number but is now listed as No. 19 on the official roster.

There were some Packers fans who were glad to see Watson change his number away from one that hasn’t had the greatest history in recent seasons. One of the last people to wear No. 82 was 2018 fourth-round receiver J’Mon Moore, who caught two passes over 12 games as a rookie and immediately fizzled out behind the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor.

There was also former third-round tight end Richard Rodgers, who wore the number from 2015 to 2017 and had some memorable players before the Packers allowed him to sign for cheap with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, a pair of Packers Hall of Famers — Lionel Aldridge and Paul Coffman — also brought greater glory to the No. 82.

There isn’t much history associated with the No. 9 for the Packers, especially in terms of receivers. The Packers have had a few punters and quarterbacks wear the number over the past several decades, including Seneca Wallace, Jim McMahon and Josh Bidwell, but Watson has a chance to leave a lasting impression with the No. 9.

While Watson hasn’t gotten the chance to explain why he wanted to change numbers, it is possible he was also interested in keeping the No. 1 he wore at North Dakota State. The Packers, however, have that number unofficially retired in honor of founder, coach and player Curly Lambeau — who is the last player to wear the number for the team.

Complete Look at Packers’ Rookie Numbers

The Packers are still in the process of assigning numbers for their newest draft class after adding another seven players on April 30 in the final four rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, but they have at least unveiled all of their Day 1 and 2 selections

The Packers’ top overall pick — Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker — will wear the No. 7 while manning the middle of the defense alongside De’Vondre Campbell. Meanwhile, their new first-round guy in the trenches — Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt — will be wearing No. 95 when he eventually takes the field.

Here’s a look at all of the jersey numbers of the Packers’ 2022 drafted rookies (with updates to come as they are announced):

First-round inside linebacker Quay Walker: No. 7

First-round defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt: No. 95

Second-round wide receiver Christian Watson: No. 9

Third-round offensive guard/tackle Sean Rhyan: No. 75

Fourth-round wide receiver Romeo Doubs: TBD

Fourth-round offensive guard Zach Tom: TBD

Fifth-round outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare: TBD

Seventh-round inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter: TBD

Seventh-round defensive tackle Jonathan Ford TBD

Seventh-round offensive tackle Rasheed Walker: TBD

Seventh-round wide receiver Samori Toure: TBD