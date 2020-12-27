Packers Activate Corey Linsley, Release TE Ahead of Titans Game

Aaron Rodgers’ veteran center is officially back in business.

The Green Bay Packers activated Corey Linsley from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon after the 29-year-old center spent most of December out of the lineup with a knee injury. He is expected to return to his starting role — which Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins has held down in his absence — against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

The Packers also elevated defensive lineman Brian Price and running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad to their game-day roster and signed a backup punter, Ryan Winslow, for playoff insurance. Tight end Dax Raymond was released from the practice squad to clear room for Winslow.

Linsley sustained an MCL sprain in Week 12’s win over the Chicago Bears and missed three games, but his return now brings the Packers’ offensive line back to full strength with two games left to tune-up for the postseason. He had been Pro Football Focus‘ highest-graded NFL center prior to his injury and remains the fourth-best pass-blocking center with a 96% win rate, per ESPN’s metrics.

Honesty, no Corey Linsley( @Linsley71 )??? The selection process is flawed. Best year by him and is the best center in the league. I hope you get the All-Pro instead (been there)… It’s just sad when someone doesn’t get the recognition they deserve. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) December 22, 2020

No corresponding moves were necessary for Linsley’s activation, as the Packers had been leaving their active roster at 52 players in preparation for his return.

