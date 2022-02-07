Packers Showing ‘A Lot of Interest’ in Senior Bowl Star: Report

The Green Bay Packers have some major questions to answer about their quarterback, wide receiver and tight end positions before the start of the 2022 NFL season, but it would appear they are also open to the idea of adding another weapon to their running back room this offseason.

According to Charlie Campbell, a draft analyst for Walter Football, the Packers were one of several teams “showing a lot of interest” in former Florida running back Dameon Pierce at the Senior Bowl over the weekend. Pierce carried the ball just five times for 16 yards and caught one pass for five yards in the showcase game, but he turned heads during the week of practice and was said to have interviewed “extremely well” with the teams that spoke with him.

Citing an unnamed source, Campbell also noted that the Atlanta Falcons are “very high” on Pierce, while the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions showed significant interest as well.

The Packers are currently projected to have nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft, including yet-to-be-awarded compensatory picks for losing Corey Linsley (third round) and Jamaal Williams (seventh round) in free agency last year. They do not have a pick in the sixth round after giving up their selection to acquire Randall Cobb from Houston during training camp, but they also dealt Ka’dar Hollman to the Texans in a subsequent trade and acquired an additional pick in the seventh round.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Pierce Had Understated Career With Gators

Pierce’s collegiate numbers don’t pop off the page when comparing him with other top-shelf rushing talents in the 2022 NFL draft. Despite playing 48 games over four seasons for the Gators, he did not touch the 600-yards-rushing mark in any single season and was never given priority as a ball carrier in their backfield for some strange reason. Fortunately for him, his efficiency shone through during his senior year.

Pierce was one of Florida’s most dynamic weapons during the 2021 season, finishing with a career-best 574 rushing yards on 100 carries and adding another 216 receiving yards on 19 receptions. He breached the end zone 16 times across 13 games, more than doubling the scoring output of any other non-quarterback on the Gators’ roster. He was also extremely effective as a blocker in 2021 and didn’t allow a single pressure in pass protection.

Here’s what Joe Marino of The Draft Network wrote about Pierce in his pre-draft profile:

Pierce is a disciplined runner that takes care of the football and runs angry. Pierce isn’t going to wow anyone with his elusiveness or game-breaking speed and he has plenty to prove regarding his ability to contribute as a receiver. With that said, when you study Pierce, there’s no reason to believe that he can’t be a quality No. 2 back in the NFL and a spot starter. He has plenty of experience on special teams and has value on every down.

Dameon Pierce is a BEAST pic.twitter.com/yfNoyBweq8 — libgator (@lib_gator) November 27, 2021

Long-Term Investment in RB Could Make Sense

The Packers could put an emphasis on drafting offensive weapons in 2022 depending on how they navigate the upcoming months of free agency. Aaron Rodgers — who is likely to win his fourth NFL MVP later this week — is still trying to determine whether he wants to return to Green Bay next season (or either request a trade or retire). The Packers also have all three of their top receivers, including All-Pro Davante Adams, scheduled to hit free agency in March along with starting tight end Robert Tonyan Jr.

Adding another running back, though, would be an interesting move given the depth they currently house on their active roster. Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill are all due to return in 2022 and have at least two years remaining on their respective deals. That said, the Packers could be thinking about their long-term picture when it comes to Pierce or other rushing prospects in the 2022 draft.

While the Packers signed Jones to a four-year, $48 million contract extension in March 2021, the deal was structured in a way that allows the team to revisit his status after the 2022 season. Without a restructure, Jones is due to cost a hefty $19.25 million against the salary cap in 2023, which could tempt the team to utilize the potential out in his contract that would instead save them roughly $12.75 million if they moved on.

Jones’ role out of the backfield was also more evenly split with Dillon in 2021, causing his production to slip. Dillon finished the year with more carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns than Jones despite the latter still proving dynamic as a receiving back. If Dillon continues to rise for the Packers, Jones could be viewed as disposable by 2023 — especially if Hill and another young back are lined up to fill out the position.