Packers Set to Meet With Former All-Pro Free Agent: Report

Could the Green Bay Packers spend their Week 5 bye acquiring a former All-Pro talent for their defensive line?

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, free-agent defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison says he is scheduled to visit with the Packers on Wednesday after spending Tuesday with the Seattle Seahawks. The eight-year NFL veteran tallied 49 tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections in 15 games last year for the Detroit Lions.

Free agent DT Damon Harrison tells me he's now visiting with the #Seahawks on Tuesday. "Then I have a visit with Green Bay on Wednesday," Harrison told me. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2020

Harrison confirmed early last month the Packers had previously reached out about acquiring his services at some point, but the 31-year-old free agent also indicated there were reasons why he had not yet signed with a team for the 2020 season, despite several other teams showing some interest.

The Packers could potentially use some reinforcements for their defensive line with star nose tackle Kenny Clark still out of the action with a groin injury. He has not played since the first half of Week 1’s opener, leaving the responsibilities to a thin group of defensive linemen led by Kingsley Keke, Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster.

The Packers still have two spaces available on their 53-man active roster after placing inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve over the weekend. Former CFL standout Reggie Begelton was signed to fill one of the spaces ahead of Monday’s game, but he was released Tuesday afternoon.

