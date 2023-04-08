Packers Projected to Sign 28-Year-Old Veteran Tight End

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need at the tight end position, and while general manager Brian Gutekunst will likely address that need in the 2023 NFL Draft, there is one veteran free agent who could land in Green Bay on a short-term deal.

After Robert Tonyan signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, the Packers only have Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis under contract at tight end for 2023. However, Deguara is primarily used as a lead blocker and fullback in Green Bay’s offense, leaving some massive roles that need to be filled quickly for the Packers.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes that the Packers could still make a run at a tight end in free agency, listing former Jaguars veteran Dan Arnold as an ideal fit on a two-year, $7 million projected deal.

“Last year, Evan Engram emerged as the primary pass-catching tight end in the Jaguars offense under head coach Doug Pederson, which left Arnold with few opportunities as a backup,” Moton said. “Perhaps he can light a spark with a new team that needs a big-bodied pass-catcher. The Green Bay Packers could consider Arnold in an attempt to replace Robert Tonyan, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency.”

For Arnold, it would be the perfect opportunity to come back home having grown up in Milwaukee and played at UW-Platteville.

A Loaded Draft Class For Tight Ends

While a veteran addition is still a possibility at the position, the Packers are more likely to take a swing at one (or two) tight ends in this year’s draft.

The top of this year’s draft class features some exciting names. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer looks the part of a future star at the position, setting the school’s record for career receptions for a tight end while earning consensus All-American honors in 2022.

Darnell Washington would be the ideal replacement in Green Bay for Marcedes Lewis. At 6’7″ and 264 pounds, Washington is the most unique tight end in this year’s class with his ability to bully defenders as a blocker and run through them after the catch. The Packers certainly seem interested, having brought the prospect in for a top-30 visit.

Other more passing-game focused tight ends in this class include the likes of Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta. Both players give good effort as a blocker, but are best suited as route runners capable of creating separation and making plays in the middle of the field.

There’s still a few weeks before the draft, so fans will be keeping tabs on if the Packers bring any other tight end prospects in for visits.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers

It’s been a long wait for Packers and New York Jets fans hoping for a trade for Aaron Rodgers to be finalized. However, some interesting wrinkles have been added to the trade rumors as the draft approaches.

With the two teams appearing to be at a standstill, the San Francisco 49ers have supposedly reached out with the intention to swoop in if a deal with the Jets falls through. The offer the 49ers would offer includes multiple third-round picks and a first-round pick in 2024, giving the Packers plenty of ammo to retool their roster.

However, signs are still pointing towards Rodgers playing in New York next season. Peter King with NBC Sports believes that Day 2 of this year’s draft, or April 28, is the deadline for a deal to get done.

That’s less than three weeks away, so the Rodgers trade saga could finally be coming to an end.