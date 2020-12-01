Packers Cut Young Receiver to Sign Ex-Cowboys Veteran: Report

The Green Bay Packers are injecting a little more experience into their wide receiver corps, but not before moving on from one of their young pass-catchers.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers are releasing second-year wideout Darrius Shepherd with the presumption that his spot on the active roster will go to veteran Tavon Austin, who was reported Monday to be signing with Green Bay.

The Packers cut WR Darrius Shepherd, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 1, 2020

Shepherd was elevated from the practice squad after Davante Adams sustained an injury in Week 2 and has since played in eight of nine games for the Packers, but he never took on more than a minimal role on offense, catching just five of his eight targets for 46 yards.

The Packers had been primarily using Shepherd as a substitute return man while Tyler Ervin missed time with injuries, but he fumbled on a kickoff return that yielded critical points to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11’s loss and was replaced by Malik Turner on kickoffs the following week against Chicago.

Neither roster move has been officially announced, but the Packers typically announce transactions later in the afternoon. The necessary COVID-19 testing might also delay the announcement of the corresponding moves; though, Austin will expectedly be available for Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers will still have two openings on their 53-man roster once the Shepherd/Austin moves are processed, but it is possible they are being reserved for rookies AJ Dillon and Krys Barnes, who remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

