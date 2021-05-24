Raiders QB Could Be Key to Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade, Says Insider

It’s nearly a month into the drama swirling around the Green Bay Packers and their franchise quarterback, and there have been relatively no major changes or significant developments. There has been no update from Aaron Rodgers to assuage the concerns of fans. There’s been no huge trade or contract extension. Only a ton of rumors and a head coach, general manager and fervent fan base that all want the future Hall of Fame quarterback to return to Green Bay.

There are also a few key players who are waiting to see what happens with Rodgers and the Pack. One such player is wideout Davante Adams, who said on Peter King’s podcast May 11 that while he wants to play with Rodgers again, he doesn’t know whether that will happen.

“Just being positive and I’m just sticking to my training, doing what I have to do to put myself in a position to be ready, whoever my quarterback is come (the) season,” Adams told King, via Mike Florio of PFT. “Hoping and praying that it’s still Aaron, just so we can continue what we’ve had going this whole time. But, yeah, just going to continue working to see how it plays out.”

As it happens, a few analysts think Adams could be a key potential factor in a Rodgers trade — particularly if it involved the Las Vegas Raiders.

Would Raiders Be Viable Trade Partner?

Packers beat writer Peter Bukowski of SB Nation took to Twitter recently to discuss potential trade packages for Rodgers, and he kept coming back to the Raiders as a landing spot that made sense for A-Rod — in the unlikely event Green Bay decides to trade him, of course.

Bukowski floated the idea of both Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr coming over in a trade for Rodgers, as Green Bay would very likely want a signal-caller in the deal, and he also mentioned one of the best tight ends in the NFL, Darren Waller, as a potential trade chip for the Raiders.

“The idea of Carr and Waller running this Matt LaFleur offense with Davante Adams and Aaron Jones behind that offensive line … I know Carr isn’t Rodgers but that’s the best supporting cast for a QB in the league,” Bukowski Tweeted, adding that the Packers would also have to get some high draft picks if they shipped Rodgers off to Vegas.

“It’s three firsts and two blue chip young players or you’re getting laughed off the phone. And THEN the negotiation starts.”

The Derek Carr & Davante Adams Connection

Considering the amount of draft capital Las Vegas has, trading for Rodgers is certainly doable. There’s also the history of Carr and the Packers top wideout to consider.

Adams and Carr played together in college for two seasons at Fresno State, where Adams had 233 catches for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. He and Carr have remained friends, and if Green Bay were to part ways with Rodgers, they could do far worse than Carr, who has three consecutive seasons throwing 4,000+ yards. He’s certainly no Aaron Rodgers, but at least Green Bay would get a capable quarterback with a solid history and no red flags injury-wise.

Would Jon Gruden and company even consider making a splash like this and trading for Rodgers? NFL insider Albert Breer thinks so, saying the following on May 12 in his column for Sports Illustrated:

Do I think Gruden would be interested? Hell yeah, I think he would be. I also think, for all the slings and arrows Gruden and GM Mike Mayock have taken, they have a decent roster, one that’s been plenty competitive the last few years and one that I believe Rodgers could make a very real contender (no offense to Carr, of course). On top of that, they’d also be able to offer the Packers a quarterback, in Carr, who could keep a win-now roster in a realistic win-now spot, and buy the staff more time to develop Jordan Love. Was it weird seeing their name on Rodgers’s initial list? Sure, it was, with the franchise having been to the playoffs just once since it played in Super Bowl XXXVII. But if you consider the geography and the team there, I can see some appeal for Rodgers in going there.

Raiders beat writer Bill Williamson of SB Nation and Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic also tossed the idea of Carr’s relationship and history with Adams being a potential factor in Green Bay’s decision, so a growing number of well-respected analysts have one eye on Vegas where Rodgers is concerned.

Look — the Packers have said they don’t plan on trading Rodgers, and the odds are high that he remains with the team, but there is clearly still trouble in Green Bay. And until the reigning MVP makes a statement about his future, or strikes a new deal, that talk is going to persist.

