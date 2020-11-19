Packers Give Troubling Update on Davante Adams’ Injury Status

The Green Bay Packers‘ top wide receiver is heading the wrong direction regarding his health for Week 11’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Davante Adams was held out of Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury that initially left him limited to begin the week. Adams sustained his injury partway through Week 10’s game against Jacksonville and was briefly forced out of the game, but he returned and later caught a touchdown pass that helped seal the Packers’ 24-20 win.

A downgrade at practice may not necessarily mean the worst for Adams’ status this Sunday, but it could prove troublesome for the Packers with more than one of their receivers uncertain to play.

Allen Lazard was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday and could be on track to play his first game since Week 3, but he is still being limited in practice as he works back from core-muscle surgery in early October. The Packers also have wideouts Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) on the injury report; though, both had their status elevated on Thursday with Shepherd now a full participant.

The Packers also had three other no-gos at Thursday’s practice with defensive lineman Montravius Adams and punt returner Tyler Ervin each missing their second straight session. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis was also held out with a knee injury after taking limited work on Wednesday.

