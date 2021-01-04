Packers Star Calls Out Ref: ‘Are You F***ing Serious?!’

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t hold back when pleading for a pass-interference call during the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.

After Adams received some illegal contact from Bears cornerback Duke Shelley on the Packers’ opening drive and flags didn’t immediately come out, he quickly ran over to the nearby official with the best view and was picked up by a hot mic on the Fox broadcast shouting his frustrated reaction: “Are you f***ing serious?!”

The Packers were fortunate another official saw the play and determined Shelley had committed pass interference, giving them a break on a fourth-and-3rd attempt that advanced them 16 yards to the Bears’ 7-yard line. Then again, there is a strong case to be made that Adams would have hauled in a touchdown pass had Shelley not intervened, even though the Packers still scored two plays later.

The play — along with Adams’ reaction — can be found at the 2:33 mark in the NFL’s highlights video below:

Adams Breaks Sharpe’s Franchise Receiving Record

Adams might not have gotten a touchdown when Rodgers took his first shot with him early in the game, but he still finished the game with six receptions for 46 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that allowed him to etch his name into several places in the Packers’ franchise record book.

Thanks to his six-catch performance, Adams finished the regular season with a career-high 115 receptions that put him three over Sterling Sharpe’s 1993 record of 112. The more impressive thing? Adams hit the mark while playing just 14 games — technically 13 1/2 — after missing some time with a hamstring injury.

Adams also tied Sharpe’s 1994 franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with No. 18 coming against the Bears. He now steps into legendary territory with some of the other names to have reached or surpassed that total. Aside from him and Sharpe, the only other receivers with 18 or more receiving touchdowns in a season have been Randy Moss (23 in 2007), Jerry Rice (22 in 1987) and Mark Clayton (18 in 1984).

Davante Adams got the franchise's catch record on the last drive. Now he pulls into a tie with Sterling Sharpe with his 18th TD catch this season. No other #Packers player has ever caught more. Adams set the franchise's catch record and tied the TD catch record in just 14 games. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 4, 2021

Naturally, Adams finished with career-high marks nearly across the board with the lone exception being his receiving yards. He was 14 yards shy of his 1,386-yard total from the 2018 season, but his catch percentage (77.2%) was also a new high along with his total receptions and touchdowns.

Will Adams Continue Playoff Dominance?

The Packers will be counting on Adams to maintain his career form throughout their postseason run with the NFC’s highest seed in their possession, but will he be able to replicate his stunning success from last year’s playoff run?

Over two games in the 2019-20 playoffs, Adams caught 17 passes for 298 yards (17.5 yards per reception) and two touchdowns, including a postseason high of 160 yards in the divisional-round win over the Seattle Seahawks. He also received 11 targets in each game and figures to be similarly involved this year after having just two full games in the regular season with fewer than 10 targets (nine in both Week 11 and 12).

Even with more developed weapons in the offense this season such as tight end Robert Tonyan or third-year wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Adams remains the closest thing to an X-factor on the Packers’ roster aside from his veteran quarterback. He will begin the upcoming playoff run with a career 45 receptions, 687 yards and six touchdowns in eight postseason appearances.

