Davante Adams Sounds Off on Veteran QB’s Recruitment Plan

Derek Carr may have plans to “full-court press” Davante Adams next offseason in an attempt to lure him to the Las Vegas Raiders, but the All-Pro wide receiver isn’t prepared to look past the Green Bay Packers … yet.

Adams recently caught up with The Mercury News while visiting his hometown of East Palo Alto, California, ahead of next month’s start to NFL training camp and was asked if he has given any thought to Carr’s recent comments about wanting to recruit him “very hard” to the Raiders in 2022 once Adams become an unrestricted free agent.

“Well, I mean, I’m a Packer, so I can’t really get too far ahead on that,” Adams told Evan Webeck of The Mercury News. “When the season ends and if nothing’s figured out, then maybe we’ll have something to talk about. But those are cautious waters, so I can’t really dabble in that now.”

Bri Mellon of ABC30 Fresno also followed with Adams after speaking one-on-one with Carr about his desire to be reunited with his former teammates. Carr and Adams linked up for more than 230 receptions in their two seasons together at Fresno State, using their connection to generate 3,031 total yards and score 38 touchdowns from 2012-13.

While Adams grew up as a Raiders fan and admitted “it would be a dream” to catch passes from Carr again, he was also clear nothing is steering his focus from the green and gold heading into 2021 after back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances.

“I’ll just continue to be me and just let this thing kind of work itself out and see what happens,” Adams told Mellon. “Obviously, I love Derek to death. We’ve got a great friendship and we still communicate really, really consistently. He’s one of my best friends. Obviously, it would be a dream to be able to play with him. But I’m a Packer now. Until that point when we make that decision, I guess we just gotta, we’ll see what happens.”

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Carr Sees Adams as ‘the Best Receiver in the NFL’

Carr has gotten the chance to work with some impressive pass-catchers during his first seven seasons with the Raiders. There have been homegrown talents such as wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end Darren Waller as well as a few impact veteran signings, including Michael Crabtree and Jordy Nelson. The Raiders also used the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to select Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III, who is viewed as a rising young star in their offense.

If the Packers allow Adams to hit unrestricted free agency next spring, though, you can bet Carr will be campaigning to get his former collegiate teammate and “the best receiver in the NFL” onto Las Vegas’ roster.

“I’ve learned in this business, you never shut the door on anything,” Carr told Mellon on Tuesday. “I know that he’s obviously the best receiver – everyone said one of the best, he’s the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He’s been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I love the guy.

I would always welcome to play with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven’t seen yet. I’m always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, it will be a full-court press.”

Will Packers Have to Fight Raiders for Adams?

The Packers and Adams have each expressed interest in staying together beyond the 2021 season, but the status of three-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers could impact Adams’ desire to remain in Green Bay. Money might also be another hurdle, as the Packers are currently projected to be about $30 million over the 2022 salary cap while Adams is projected to make as much as $25 million per season on his next deal.

The Raiders, on the other hand, have a more flexible financial picture in 2022 with them projected to have close to $53 million in cap space. If they want a big fish — and things are not progressing the way Adams wants with the Packers after the 2021 season — it wouldn’t be unrealistic to think Las Vegas is next-up on his list of destinations.

As both Carr and Adams said, though, only time will tell.