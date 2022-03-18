Packers Trading Davante Adams to AFC in Blockbuster Deal: Report

The Green Bay Packers are sending two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade that will net them at least two prime picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Additionally, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Raiders are giving Adams a new contract worth $141.25 million over five years. Adams will now make an average of $28.25 million per season, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Adams has been on a trail-blazing path for the Packers over the past two seasons, setting single-season franchise records for most receptions (123) and most receiving yards (1,553) and tying the single-season record for most touchdowns (18) in 2020. Since 2020, he also leads the NFL with 15 games of 100-plus receiving yards.

Now, Adams will become the top weapon for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr — his former college quarterback — instead of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers had used the $20.12 million franchise tag on Adams for the 2022 season earlier this month, a move that seemingly bought them more time to work out a possible long-term contract extension with their record-setting receiver. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers were even willing to pay him “equally to what the Raiders are with his new deal,” but Adams was interested in “playing elsewhere.”

Once Adams’ trade is processed, the Packers will have freed up about $20 million in cap space that can be used to pursue another No. 1 quality receiver in free agency.

*This story will be updated with trade compensation and precise contract figures once more information is made available.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!