Packers Projected to Release Five-Time All-Pro Star

In what is increasingly looking more and more like the end of an era for the Green Bay Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst has some tough decisions to face regarding some of the team’s biggest stars, including David Bakhtiari.

The Packers are facing a difficult offseason with the uncertain future surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, according to a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are leaning towards ushering in the next era in Green Bay by trading Rodgers away.

If Rodgers is ultimately traded, the Packers could embrace a rebuild by offloading or restructuring some of their more expensive contracts. Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report believes that a move that the Packers may have to do if Rodgers is traded would be to part ways with Bakhtiari.

Keeping Bakhtiari makes sense if Rodgers is committed to 2023 and beyond,” Knox said. “However, with the quarterback’s future uncertain, cutting Bakhtiari is something Green Bay must at least consider…General manager Brian Gutekunst will likely approach Bakhtiari with a restructuring offer first, but moving on altogether may be a move the Packers ultimately have to make—an easier one to swallow if Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is over.”

The five-time All-Pro isn’t the only player who could be on the chopping block. Star running back Aaron Jones could also be a cap casualty, although Gutekunst has strongly committed to keeping the Pro Bowler in Green Bay.

Can David Bakhtiari Keep Playing at a High Level?

It’s been a rough couple of years for Bakhtiari, but when on the field, the 31-year-old has looked every bit like one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

After five straight All-Pro selections, Bakhtiari suffered a major blow when he suffered a torn ACL on December 31 in 2020. What was once expected to be a 9-to-12 month recovery was instead a multiple-year process for Bakhtiari to recover. The star left tackle even missed time this season, nearly two years later, due to complications from the injury.

Just when Bakhtiari was starting to get healthy, an emergency appendectomy cost him multiple weeks in the middle of the 2022 season. Despite that injury, Bakhtiari showed that he could consistently play when healthy this season, and at a high level. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari posted the sixth-best pass blocking grade in the NFL among offensive tackles this season with an 87.8 grade.

While Bakhtiari proved he can still play, the veteran left tackle will be 32 years old next season, and he could have questions about his future after a grueling recovery from his torn ACL. If his close friend in Rodgers is traded elsewhere, that could add even more incentive for him to hang up his cleats this offseason.

Will Aaron Rodgers Return in 2023?

Bakhtiari’s future is up in the air, but his time in Green Bay could coincide with whatever happens to the team’s future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

While Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, and retirement is still on the table, speculation about a potential trade has run rampant on the internet. From chaotic trade proposals involving Dak Prescott to more reasonable ones with the New York Jets, anyone and everyone is wondering where Rodgers might be traded this offseason.

The financial component could make a trade difficult for Rodgers. The Packers would incur $40 million in dead cap space by trading away Rodgers, but would also clear his contract off of the books for 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, whichever team trades for Rodgers would have to be able to afford his massive contract for the next few years.

A lot needs to happen for a trade to go through, but signs are pointing towards the Packers being ready for Jordan Love to take over under center.