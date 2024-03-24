David Bakhtiari Shares Startling Admission On Knee Injury

The Green Bay Packers have moved on from former All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, and now the 32-year-old veteran has been willing to open up about the current status of his knee injury.

Due to ongoing uncertainty about Bakhtiari’s availability, the Packers released the star left tackle prior to the start of free agency. Despite no longer being a part of the franchise, Bakhtiari took some time to speak with local media, appearing on Wilde and Tausch on March 19.

Bakhtiari opened up about the end of his time in Green Bay, most notably discussing his knee injury that had kept him from being able to consistently see the field over the last three seasons.

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda pointed out some key language from Bakhtiari, which indicated that the way the Packers lineman’s knee injury was handled might have kept him out significantly longer than that team was expecting.

“The former All-Pro later admitted that ‘if we had to do it again’ he ‘probably would have [had his most recent surgery] the first time’ and that it could have ‘saved us two years of trying to work around something,'” Mosqueda wrote. “Bakhtiari wouldn’t state what type of surgery he had, likely on November 8th, but he did say that he’s about halfway out from his surgery in the recovery process.”

An Iconic Packers Career For David Bakhtiari

Despite the way things ended, Bakhtiari will go down as one of the greatest offensive linemen in Packers history.

As a fourth-round pick out of Colorado in the 2013 NFL Draft, expectations weren’t high for Bakhtiari. However, due to a torn ACL suffered by veteran left tackle Bryan Bulaga during training camp, Bakhtiari was forced into the starting lineup as a rookie, and proceeded to hold down that job for the rest of the decade.

Bakhtiari ranked up all kinds of accolades as the starting left tackle for Green Bay. Along with three Pro Bowl appearances, Bakhtiari was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2020, as well as three second-team All-Pro selections in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari only allowed 32 sacks over 5,758 pass-blocking snaps. He also didn’t allowed more than four sacks in any season from 2015 and beyond.

While his time in Green Bay was cut short due to injury, Bakhtiari will be remembered as one of the most dominant linemen the franchise has ever seen.

What’s Next For David Bakhtiari?

Despite being released by the Packers, Bakhtiari has made it clear that he would like to play again in 2024.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also shared an update on Bakhtiari’s future via X.

When the #Packers released All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, there were some questions about what's next. My understanding: He is diligently rehabbing and is focused on returning to play this coming season, I'm told. He's taking it as it comes. But plans to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

There had been early speculation that Bakhtiari could reunite with Aaron Rodgers and play for the New York Jets. The Jets decided to go in a different direction, however, signing veteran tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal.

The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Bakhtiari in order to replace Smith at left tackle. However, given the status of his knee injury, it could be more likely that Bakhtiari continues to rehab and waits for a potential injury during the 2024 season before signing a deal with another team.