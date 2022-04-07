Packers Had Trade ‘Talks’ About Former 1st-Round WR: Report

The Green Bay Packers are three weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft and still have a glaring need for more receiving talent, but at least they can say they are staying in the conversations for some of the veterans on the trade market.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers showed interest in veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker and had some level of trade talks with either Parker’s agent or the Miami Dolphins before he was ultimately shipped to the New England Patriots.

Couple of notes on Devante Parker trade. *Patriots brass and Miami GM Chris Grier were on pro-day circuit together last week. In-person action set stage for talks *Packers, Texans, Falcons had some level of talks w/ either MIA or Parker's agent. In end, Parker wanted N.E. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 4, 2022

Parker would have brought a mix of experience and talent to the Packers that is currently missing now that Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are gone. He has dealt with injuries troubles in recent seasons, but he is still under 30 and has also been working with average-to-below-average quarterbacks for most of his career. Joining up with a four-time MVP could have helped a healthy Parker rediscover the breakout play he displayed in 2019 when he exceeded 1,200 receiving yards.

On the bright side, it should be a comfort to anxious fans that the Packers were at least in the conversation for a veteran receiver trade. Green Bay’s receiver room is down to Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers as its top three receivers for next season, and while all three can be valuable for next year’s offense, the Packers could still use an explosive veteran capable of stepping in as their new No. 1 passing target.

How many realistic options are still left for them, though?

Any Good Trade Targets Left For Packers?

Narrowing down what options remain for the Packers on the trade market can be difficult given how teams have responded to certain reports and rumors. DK Metcalf looked like a promising candidate with Seattle seemingly moving toward a rebuild and him entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it remains unclear if the Seahawks are genuinely trying to move him or simply listening to calls, as NFL Network reported.

Terry McLaurin is another name getting some attention as a possible trade target. He, too, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and set to earn some big money on his next contract. While the Washington Commanders will most likely want to just pay him that money and keep him around, they might be wary after seeing some of the contracts that receivers earned this offseason and could instead try moving him to avoid adding such a big contract to their books for next year.

Unfortunately, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shut down any rumors about them trading McLaurin, saying they “wouldn’t even entertain” an offer if teams called them.

Maybe the Packers have an ace up their sleeve and will find another target not being discussed. Keenan Allen, Kenny Golladay or Brandin Cooks would all be possibilities to immediately fulfill a No. 1 role in their offense, but there is nothing to suggest any of their teams are looking to move their receivers. Some under-the-radar options might also be Laviska Shenault or Denzel Mims; though, neither would be an experienced addition and would instead be a low-risk, high-reward developmental option.

At this point, though, the Packers’ trade options could be tapped.

Packers Could Still Sign a Free-Agent Vet

The trade market might offer the most big-gain potential for the Packers in terms of restocking their receiving room, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find another veteran for their roster if they don’t cut a deal. There are still some good potential fits on the free-agent market that would be worth exploring if an ideal trade doesn’t come along, including veterans such as Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller IV, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., A.J. Green, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Marquise Goodwin.

Fuller might have the strongest connection to the Packers. They had originally pursued him at the 2020 NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, but nothing ended up materializing due to their concerns about the big cost of a short-term addition. Fuller then moved from Houston to Miami for the 2021 season; however, he played just three games after breaking his thumb early in the year. If the Packers feel he is healthy enough to chase career-high numbers again, he might be worth investing in.