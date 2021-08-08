Packers Veteran WR Apologizes for Using Anti-Asian Slur

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess issued an apology on Twitter early Sunday morning after a post-practice interview clip of him using an anti-Asian slur led to some outrage from fans and reporters alike.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess wrote. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

Funchess had been one of the Packers players made available to media following Packers Family Night practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday and commented on how happy he was to see everyone in person after more than a year of Zoom interviews due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the room of mask-wearing reporters — who are required to wear them in the media auditiorium — that he “liked smiles,” then pointed to his eyes and used an anti-Asian slur that nobody else in the room seemed to catch at the time.

A few fans, however, noticed his use of the slur during the live-stream of his interview on the Packers’ YouTube channel and were quick to call him out for it. The Packers did not upload Funchess’ interview to their channel after the fact as they did for the press conferences with head coach Matt LaFleur and rookie offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.

The Packers have not yet commented on the situation.

Will Funchess Make Packers’ Roster?

While Funchess’ regrettable use of an anti-Asian slur probably doesn’t help his case, there were already some reasons to doubt whether the 27-year-old veteran wideout would actually make the Packers’ active roster heading into the 2021 season.

Funchess had initially signed with the Packers in April 2020 as their only notable wide recevier pickup of the offseason, but he chose to opt-out of the 2020 season a little less than four months later after losing a family member to COVID-19. He then agreed to take a $750,000 pay cut back in March to alleviate some of the Packers’ salary-cap strain and ensure he would get another opportunity to make the team in 2021.

At the time, however, the Packers had not yet drafted third-round rookie Amari Rodgers or traded to acquire veteran wideout Randall Cobb. Both of them are essentially guaranteed roster spots due to their contract situations, while the same type of solid-lock status also applies to Davante Adams (contract year), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (rookie contract year) and Allen Lazard (signed exclusive rights free agent tender).

In other words, Funchess is competing for a sixth wide receiver spot that might not actually exist. (The Packers only retained five wide receivers heading into the 2020 season, and Equanimeous St. Brown began the year on injured reserve). Even if the Packers do intend on keeping six wideouts for their inital 53-man roster, the final spot could end up going to a receiver with more than special teams value than Funchess, such as 2020 active-roster member Malik Taylor — who returned nine kickoffs last season.

The Packers could also still save themselves some money if they decide not to take Funchess with them into the 2021 season, as releasing him would free up about $1.2 million in cap space.