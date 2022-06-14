Ex-Packers WR Signs With Divisional Rival at New Position

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is coming back to the NFC North in a bid to make the Detroit Lions’ active roster in 2022, but he is no longer going to be competing with the wideouts.

The Lions announced on Tuesday, June 14, that they had signed Funchess to their 90-man offseason roster as a tight end, not a wide receiver, adding an interesting wrinkle for the onetime Packer as he looks to play his first regular-season snaps since 2019.

Funchess, 28, was a moderately productive receiver during his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, reaching his current career-high marks in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. His transition to tight end, however, could be viewed as a return to his roots, as he played the position in college during his first two seasons at Michigan before switching to wideout in his final year.

The Lions have a clear starter at tight end in T.J. Hockenson and just drafted James Mitchell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, but it is unclear how the rest of their personnel at the position will shake out between now and the start of the season. At the very least, it gives Funchess a new opportunity to compete — if his body holds up.

Funchess Still Chasing NFL Comeback

Funchess — who last was listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds — has essentially been trying to find a new place in the NFL since leaving the Panthers after the 2018 season. He originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 free agency, but he broke his collarbone during the season opener and missed the rest of the year.

A free agent again in 2020, Funchess tried his luck with the Packers and seemed like a low-risk, high-reward investment that could help improve the receiving weapons on a team that came one win away from the Super Bowl in the previous playoffs. Once the COVID-19 pandemic struck, though, Funchess decided to opt out of the 2020 season in the interest of his family’s health and had his debut with the Packers delayed a full year.

The Packers made Funchess take a pay cut to stick around for the 2021 season, but the veteran receiver did get an actual chance to make the team’s roster in last year’s training camp. Unfortunately, after an impressive preseason debut in which he caught six of his seven targets for 70 yards, he was carted off the field during joint practices with the New York Jets the next week and ended up on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He was waived before the end of training camp with an injury settlement.

Funchess was briefly signed to San Francisco’s practice squad in late November last season, but he was released two weeks later without playing a snap for the 49ers.