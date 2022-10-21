Packers Fans Call for First-Round WR After Christian McCaffrey Trade

The Green Bay Packers just watched one of their recent playoff rivals add an All-Pro running back in Christian McCaffrey. With that blockbuster trade, fans are now calling for the Packers to make a move of their own for a star receiver.

Late on Thursday, October 20, the San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade for McCaffrey, sending four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers according to Ian Rapaport with NFL Network. The move give the 49ers a tandem of the most exciting playmakers in the league with McCaffrey and dual-threat receiver Deebo Samuel.

With the Panthers trading away their star and firing head coach Matt Rhule, the franchise could be willing to part with even more assets to begin a full rebuild. Ryan Wood with USA Today suggested a trade that Packers fans were also on board with.

If Panthers are open dealing Christian McCaffrey, no reason #Packers shouldn’t go get DJ Moore. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 21, 2022

“If Panthers are open dealing Christian McCaffrey, no reason #Packers shouldn’t go get DJ Moore,” Wood suggested.

Packers fans, and football fans in general, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential Moore trade.

Packers should do whatever it takes to trade for DJ Moore. Would be an incredible addition for Rodgers and Co. — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) October 19, 2022

“Packers should do whatever it takes to trade for DJ Moore,” one fan tweeted. “Would be an incredible addition for Rodgers and Co.”

hey packers, go get DJ Moore, whatever it takes — #StartTheRebuild (3-3) 🧀🎃 (@DoubsWR1) October 21, 2022

“Hey Packers, go get DJ Moore, whatever it takes,” another fan pleaded.

DJ Moore to the packers or titans sounds real good right now…. — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) October 21, 2022

“DJ Moore to the Packers or Titans sounds real good right now…” former NBA player Jared Sullinger tweeted.

Packers fans have been desperate for the Packer to trade for an exciting wide receiver for years. However, given the way the franchise has operated, it’s never happened. However, with Aaron Rodgers nearing the end of his career and so many receivers currently injured, there’s a chance this is the year a trade finally happens.

Would DJ Moore Be a Fit in Green Bay?

Marcedes Lewis is still the only former first-round pick to ever catch a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. That could change quickly if the Packers decided to make a move for Moore.

The 25-year-old receiver was an exciting playmaker for the Maryland Terrapins before going pro, catching 146 passes for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons. His playmaking ability helped him go 24th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, with the Panthers picking him up.

Despite inconsistent quarterback play throughout his career, Moore has been an impressively consistent receiver for the Panthers. In his first four seasons prior to 2022, Moore had caught 301 passes for 4,313 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Given his age and playmaking ability, Moore would almost certainly thrive with a future Hall of Fame quarterback. The problem with a potential trade, however, is the financial ramifications.

According to Spotrac, Moore’s cap hit is only $6.11 million this season, but that number jumps all the way up to over $25 million in 2023. The Packers could afford the cap hit this year, but Moore’s contract through 2025 would make it much harder for the team to bring back upcoming free agents including the likes of Elgton Jenkins, Allen Lazard, and Adrian Amos.

If general manager Brian Gutekunst thinks the financials could work, however, then the Packers should seriously consider a move for the talented young wideout.

Could the Packers Make a Different WR Trade?

Moore might be the most appealing option, but there are still a few other trade options for the Packers if they are planning on making a move.

Third-year receiver Chase Claypool could be on the way out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With his role diminishing and the rise of rookie George Pickens, Claypool is a player who has already been linked to the Packers in a possible trade.

Elijah Moore with the New York Jets is another possible trade candidate. The second-year slot receiver has requested a trade, and while the Jets don’t plan to make a move for him, he could be shipped away for the right price.

There are tons of options out there for the Packers, but they only have a couple weeks left before the trade deadline if they want to add another weapon.