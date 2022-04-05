Trade Proposal Sends Packers Pro-Bowl WR in Return For 4 Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers are looking for a new No. 1 wide receiver and an NFC rival is expected to put one on the trade market presently.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on a Sunday, April 3 episode of “SportsCenter” and reported that Seattle Seahawks Pro-Bowl wideout DK Metcalf is available to interested teams for “the right price.”

#Seahakws star WR DK Metcalf can be had at "the right price" despite the team saying he's not available, league executives tell @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/GspSP68zBK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2022

“This starts with DK Metcalf right now. He is a name that’s been buzzing in league circles in a big way,” Fowler said. “I’ve talked to some executives who think that maybe he would welcome a change or maybe Seattle might be willing to move him at the right price.”

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Metcalf Trade to Packers Has Gained Steam in Recent Days

Fowler’s report came three days after Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported on March 31 via the “You Pod To Win The Game” podcast that several executives around the NFL are “almost certain” Metcalf will be dealt this offseason. Robinson mentioned the Packers as one of the top contenders for the wide receiver.

“[A lot] of teams [are] convinced that DK Metcalf isn’t going to be a Seattle Seahawk when the season starts next year,” Robinson said. “A lot of teams [are] asking, ‘Are they open to dealing him? What’s the deal? Are they actively shopping him? Is he a pocket listing? Do we have to call to find out? Are they already talking to teams about him?'”

“And it’s funny because the two teams everybody brings up is they’re like, ‘Clearly, the Packers or the [Kansas City] Chiefs, they’re talking to [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider, right? They’re trying to peel that guy off,'” Robinson added.

Trade For Metcalf Could Cost Packers As Many As Four Draft Picks

If the Packers decide they want to get in the Metcalf game, it isn’t going to be cheap. The wideout is scheduled to make just a little under $4 million next season in the final year of his rookie contract.

However, his asking price per season once he’s up for a new deal heading into 2023 could be upwards of $25-$30 million annually after former Packers wideout Davante Adams and former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill set the market in that range this offseason with their new teams — the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins, respectively.

And it won’t just be the backend that will be expensive for Green Bay if the team can acquire Metcalf — they’ll also likely have to surrender serious draft capital on the frontend of the deal, as well.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report suggested in a piece published Monday, April 4 that the Packers’ price for Metcalf would be the two picks they acquired in the trade that sent Adams to the Raiders (the 22nd overall pick in the first round and the 53rd overall pick in second round), as well as the 140th pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2023.

However, Sobleski also posited that Green Bay could keep Metcalf long-term without paying him an exorbitant annual amount for several years following next season.