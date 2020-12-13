Packers Promote TE Dominique Dafney, Add Ex-Lions Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers are making a few changes at the tight end spot with yet another young talent at the position currently out of the picture.

The Packers promoted rookie tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to their 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon and signed another tight end — former Detroit Lions seventh-round pick Isaac Nauta — to fill his leftover practice-squad slot.

The #Packers are signing TE Dominique Dafney to the active roster from the practice squad, source said. An opportunity for the former Indiana St WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2020

The positional boost comes just one day after the Packers ruled out Jace Sternberger with a concussion for Sunday’s road game against the Lions, widdling down their active-roster depth to Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis prior to the roster moves. The Packers have also lost third-round rookie Josiah Deguara and John Lovett to season-ending injuries.

Dafney provides the Packers with an intriguing third option for their rotation on Sunday in Detroit and could even get some gadget usage given his college resume. He played both wide receiver and fullback/H-back during the 2019 season at Indiana State, gaining more yards on the ground (439 yards) than through the air (196 yards) and scoring seven total touchdowns.

The Packers also activated running back AJ Dillon from the exempt/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the second-round rookie to play his first snaps since the start of November. No corresponding moves were necessary for either him or Dafney to join the 53-man roster after three others were shipped to injured reserve earlier this week.

Lastly, both offensive guard Ben Braden and wide receiver Juwann Winfree were elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster against the Lions.

