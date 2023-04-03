Packers Host Visit for Wide Receiver With Big-Play Potential

The Green Bay Packers are doing their homework on the wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, and general manager Brian Gutekunst is bringing in some interesting names for in-person visits.

Prior to the draft, teams are given 30 in-person visits that they are allowed to schedule with prospects in order to get a more personal feel for the players. The Packers have had a strong correlation between visits and drafting players under Gutekunst, adding even more weight to these meetings in Green Bay.

The Packers have already brought in massive tight end Darnell Washington and under-the-radar safety Jordan Howden for visits. Now, according to Jacob Morley with 247 Sports, the Packers are also bringing in former Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for a top-30 visit.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein describes Wicks as having a skill set “to threaten defenses with big-play potential,” and that’s the kind of playmaker the Packers could use in their offense to give Jordan Love another reliable weapon to throw to downfield.

Could The Packers Add Another Receiver?

Whether it’s through the draft or free agency, it appears that the Packers are doing their homework on a potential addition at wide receiver.

The Packers currently only have rookies under contract in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Bo Melton. Watson proved to be a future star after a late-season surge for the Packers, but they will need to see more consistency from the likes of Doubs and Toure barring any major offseason additions.

After scheduling a top-30 visit with Wicks, the Packers are clearly doing their homework on the 2023 class of wide receivers, but there’s a more likely chance that the team prioritizes bringing in a wideout with more experience this offseason. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed interest in adding a veteran wide receiver when speaking with reporters at NFL owner meetings in Phoenix.

It’s unclear if there are any free agents at wide receiver the Packers are interested in. However, one veteran the Packers have previously been linked to is New York Jets receiver Corey Davis, who could be acquired in the pending Aaron Rodgers trade.

Regardless, it seems increasingly likely that the Packers aren’t done adding players at wide receiver this offseason.

How Dontayvion Wicks Could Fit in Green Bay

He may not be a first-round prospect, but Wicks has the skill set that the Packers covet, making him an intriguing option in one of the later rounds of this year’s draft.

Wicks had a down year in 2022, but his breakout campaign in 2021 is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. Coming off of a season-ending injury in the 2020 preseason, Wicks returned in 2021 to set a school record with 1,203 receiving yards.

Unfortunately, drops played a huge role in Wicks’ struggles last season, dropping nine passes in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus. Still, his 21.1 yards per reception in 2021 to go along with 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns showed the kind of playmaking ability he can bring.

With that skill set combined with a 6’1″, 203-pound frame, Wicks has the ideal size and athletic thresholds to be a very intriguing prospect for the Packers.