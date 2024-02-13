Packers Projected to Add Another Star WR With ‘Best Hands’ in NFL Draft

Of all the areas in which the Packers showed the most potential and strength as last season progressed, the wide receiver group might have been at the top. Concerns about youth and inexperience were well-founded early on, but as the unit developed, even with injuries to No. 1 man Christian Watson, its depth and talent showed itself. Still, with the number of picks on the board in the Packers draft this year, why not add another to the pile with Ja’Lynn Polk?

In its three-round mock draft this week, the folks at The 33rd Team have the Packers plucking the fascinating Washington prospect in the third round. Polk was a Texas Tech transfer who blossomed last season, with 69 catches and 1,159 yards in 15 games.

The 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay has him mocked to the Packers with the 88th overall pick, which would probably make him a steal—Pro Football Focus has Polk ranked as the No. 55 prospect on the board heading into the NFL Combine.

Ja’Lynn Polk Would Join Crowded Receivers Room

Polk is 6-foot-2 and well-built at 204 pounds. He is, by all accounts, not a tremendous athlete, but can beat defenders by using his burst, strength, accurate route-running and most notably, his hands.

The scouting report at Athlon Sports noted: “Polk might have the best hands in the class. The strength to squeeze the ball, the consistency with which he plucks it away from his frame, and the ability to attack and sustain through contact are all obvious plus traits.”

Bleacher Report, too, made note of Polk’s hands as well as his body control: “Ja’Lynn Polk is an accuracy-erasing receiver who can play both inside and outside. Everything comes down to ball skills with Polk. There may not be a better set of hands in the entire class. Polk is a natural mover, and his ability to go up for the ball in the air is effortless.”

What’s exciting about the Packers receiver group is that there is clearly talent, but the roles within the team are still very much up for grabs. Watson can be a lead receiver if he is healthy, and Romeo Doubs is a fringe No. 1 or a solid No. 2. But then, during his rookie year, Jayden Reed showed he could be a No. 1 and fellow rookie Dontayvion Wicks could easily be a solid No. 2 for a long time.

Late in the year, second-year practice-squad call-up Bo Melton and undrafted rookie Malik Heath showed that they’re viable contributors, too.

Packers Draft Features 5 Picks in 1st 3 Rounds

The Packers, then, are not exactly hurting for wide receiver depth. But if there is a steal to be had late in the draft, there’s no reason they should not try to pile onto that depth.

For the most part, the Packers will look to add defensive depth—as well as at least one offensive lineman—early in the draft, and they’ll have the tools to do it.

Green Bay has its own first-round pick, plus two second-rounders from the Aaron Rodgers trade. They’ve got another two third-round picks thanks to the Rasual Douglas trade (they swapped their fifth-rounder in the deal).

In The 33rd Team draft, the Packers take Clemson corner Nate Wiggins in the first round, safety Tyler Nubin and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins in the second round, and Polk along with offensive tackle Christian Jones in the third round.