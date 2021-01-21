Former Packers GM Ted Thompson Dies at 68: Report

Ted Thompson, the former Green Bay Packers general manager who selected Aaron Rodgers and helped the team with the Super Bowl in 2010, died at the age of 68 on Wednesday night, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Thompson served as the Packers’ general manager from 2005 until 2017, helping establish a dominant new era for the team with Rodgers as the centerpiece. He also hired Mike McCarthy in 2006 to replace Mike Sherman as head coach, at which point the Packers went on to make the playoffs in nine of their next 12 seasons.

While Thompson’s first draft pick as general manager was spent on Rodgers, a future NFL Hall of Famer, he brought in numerous high-level talents throughout his tenure. Among his list of draftees was wide receivers Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb, defensive tackles B.J. Raji and Mike Daniels, offensive guards Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang, linebacker Blake Martinez.

Thompson’s work is also still evident on the Packers’ current playoff roster, as he drafted Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams (All-Pro), left tackle David Bakhtiari (All-Pro), defensive tackle Kenny Clark, center Corey Linsley (All-Pro) and kicker Mason Crosby. He also signed now-starting tight end Robert Tonyan as one of his final free agents.

Thompson stepped away from the GM position in 2017, clearing the way for understudy and current Packers boss Brian Gutekunst to take his place, but he remained on as a senior advisor for football operations. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17.

