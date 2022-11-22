Packers Host Blast From The Past Wide Receiver For Tryout

The Green Bay Packers were unable to secure a new wide receiver via trade or free agency over the last few months, so instead the franchise has decided to play the hits.

The Packers on Tuesday, November 22, hosted former wideout Geronimo Allison for a workout, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Former #Packers WR Geronimo Allison was back in Green Bay for a workout with the team today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 22, 2022

The Packers signed Allison back in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Illinois. He spent the next four years in Green Bay, appearing in 46 games that included 14 starts. The wideout racked up 89 catches for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns over that span, averaging 11.7 yards per receptions.

Allison found himself out of the NFL in 2020 but returned as a member of the Detroit Lions for three games last season. He earned one start and two targets for the Packers’ NFC North Division rival, though failed to record a catch.

Allison’s Audition Likely Tied to Packers’ Release of Amari Rodgers

Should Allison earn a spot with the team, he is likely to find himself on the practice squad — at least to start. His tryout with Green Bay comes one week after the team chose to part ways with disappointing receiver and return man Amari Rodgers.

The Packers selected Rodgers, now 23 years old, in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Clemson. Despite an impressive collegiate career, the wideout never took to the professional game while in Green Bay. He appeared in 26 games for the Packers, earning a single start and amassing just eight catches for 95 yards without ever finding the end zone.

However, it was Rodgers’ work as a return man that got him booted from Green Bay. He fielded 40 punt returns for the team and tallied eight fumbles, per Pro Football Reference, his mistakes often occurring at critical junctures in close games.

The Houston Texans scooped up Rodgers almost immediately via the league’s waiver wire last week, though he did not appear in the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Packers Finally Get Breakthrough From Rookie WR Christian Watson

The receiver position has been the biggest problem for Green Bay all season, as injuries have plagued several in the room and performances from others have been underwhelming and/or inconsistent.

One of the most disappointing players on the entire roster was Christian Watson — up until a few weeks ago, that is. The second-round speedster was injured much of the preseason and missed three of the team’s first seven contests to start the year. When he did play, his work did not produce results. Watson tallied just eight catches for 88 yards through his first five games and scoring one rushing touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

Then the floodgates opened up.

Over the last two weeks, Watson has amassed 14 catches for 155 yards and a whopping five touchdowns, as he has gotten healthier and his hands have grown more reliable. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers also seems to trust the young wideout more, though has been careful with his public comments on Watson in recent days.

The young receiver’s breakout games will probably end up filed under too little, too late for a Packers team that is now 4-7 with a tough schedule ahead. Even still, there is finally some hope for the future of the receiver position in Green Bay after a dismal first half of the 2022 year.

The Packers have not been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and can keep a glimmer of hope alive with a road win against the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. A loss, however, could lead to a quarterback change to Jordan Love as Green Bay tries to decide the future of the position and whether to pick up the backup’s fifth-year option in May.