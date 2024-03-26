Packers Signing Record-Breaking Kicker: Report

The Green Bay Packers have made some surprising moves this offseason, but the signing of veteran kicker Greg Joseph might be their most surprising move yet.

According to NFL agent Brett Tessler, the Packers are signing Joseph after spending the last few seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Tessler made the announcement via X.

The Green Bay Packers are signing my client Greg Joseph who kicked for the Minnesota Vikings the past 3 seasons. Holds the NFL record for game-winners in a season (5), Vikings record for longest FG (61 yds), & led NFL in TB% in '21. Had other interest but liked this opportunity. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 26, 2024

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that it will be a one-year deal worth up to nearly $1.3 million.

It’s a 1-year deal worth up to $1.295M, source said. https://t.co/eYWPy5vY9a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

Previous reports had indicated that the Packers had expressed interest in a veteran kicker to give Anders Carlson competition at the position. Now, the Packers might have found a veteran with enough ability to usurp Carlson as the team’s starting kicker in 2024.

Greg Joseph Is a Legitimate NFL Kicker

Given his experience and production, Joseph has a very strong chance to be Green Bay’s kicker this season.

Coming out of Florida Atlantic in 2018, Joseph flew under the radar. No teams showed interest in drafting the former Owls kicker, leading to him taking an undrafted deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Joseph was unable to make it out of training camp before being cut by the Dolphins. He spent the new few seasons bouncing around the league, unable to stay with any team for longer than a single season until finding a slightly longer-term home with the Vikings in 2021.

The 29-year-old kicker spent the last three seasons in Minnesota, never missing a game for the Vikings. During that time, he converted over 82 percent of his field goals, 90 percent of his extra points, and nearly 73 percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

According to his agent, Brett Tessler, Joseph also holds the NFL record with five game-winning field goals in a single season, along with the Vikings franchise record for longest field goal, drilling a 61-yard attempt.

Joseph will turn 30 years old at the start of the 2024 season, but it looks like he’s hitting his prime as an NFL kicker, and should have a good chance at winning the starting job in training camp.

Is This the End for Anders Carlson?

With the Packers bringing in a veteran kicker, Carlson is officially on the hot seat.

The Packers took a big chance on Carlson, drafting him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to replace longtime veteran Mason Crosby. While the former Auburn kicker showed off a strong leg this past season, consistency was a major issue for him.

Along with having the fourth-worst extra point conversion rate in the NFL, Carlson was responsible for one of the most devastating misses in Packers history during the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. The rookie had 41-yard field goal attempt to give the Packers a seven-point lead late, but instead missed the attempt, allowing the 49ers to take the lead on the ensuing drive.

There’s still a chance that Carlson can shake off his rookie struggles and turn things around to be a long-term starter in the NFL. However, if he’s unable to handle the competition with Joseph coming to Green Bay, then it’s likely that general manager Brian Gutekunst will cut ties heading into the 2024 season.