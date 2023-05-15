Former Packers, XFL Standout Signs with New NFL Team: Report

Multiple former Green Bay Packers players became standout players in the latest iteration of the XFL, and one of those standouts has just earned himself another opportunity back in the NFL.

Prior to the XFL championship, the league revealed its All-XFL team with three former Packers earning honors in defensive linemen Jack Heflin and Delontae Scott along with return specialist Darrius Shepard.

Now, at least one of those former Packers will have a shot at returning to the NFL. Insider Tom Pelissero with NFL Network tweeted on Monday, May 15 that Heflin had signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

An undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Heflin was picked up by the Packers prior to their 2021 training camp. After a standout preseason, Heflin made the team’s opening day 53-man roster and spent time between the active roster and practice squad over two seasons.

After a brief stint with the New York Giants practice squad, Heflin joined the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and became a key contributor for the team. Now, the former UDFA will have a chance to make his way onto an NFL roster once again with the Saints.

Which UDFA Could Be This Year’s Jack Heflin?

Heflin was a great example of an under-the-radar prospect proving himself in the preseason and training camp to earn a roster spot with the Packers. There will be a handful of players this year hoping to follow in similar footsteps once training camp begins.

Former Florida Gators pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr. is one of the biggest names to watch for. The controversial UDFA was kicked out of both Georgia and Florida before going pro, but the flashes while on the field showcased a player who develop into a dominant EDGE at the NFL level.

A pair of undrafted wide receivers could also compete for roster spots. Malik Heath was a legitimate playmaker out of Ole Miss, catching 60 passes for 971 yards in 2022, and his size and length at 6’2″ and 213 pounds fits the physical profile of a Packers wideout. Deuce Watts brings a similar build out of Tulane, but both receivers will be competing in a crowded receiver room that added three more players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Other UDFAs to monitor include tight ends Henry Pearson and Camren McDonald as well as offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort.

Latest Packers News

While Heflin is off to New Orleans, the Packers have been busy making a handful of moves of their own.

The Packers have made multiple moves at safety a week out from offseason workouts. Along with releasing James Wiggins, the Packers added former Houston Texans starter Jonathan Owens, the husband of superstar gymnast Simone Biles.

Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari continues to have one of the stranger offseasons of any established veteran. Along with revealing that he is nearing retirement during an interview with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the star left tackle called out the team’s VP of communications to voice his displeasure with the team’s schedule release video.

It has been one of the more eventful offseasons for the Packers in some time with Aaron Rodgers being traded to the Jets, but despite all of the noise, Jordan Love will finally be getting an opportunity to prove himself in 2023.