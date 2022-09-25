Packers Update Jaire Alexander’s Status After 1st-Half Injury

The Green Bay Packers will have to hold off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the rest of the afternoon without their top cornerback.

The Packers have ruled out All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander for the remainder of their Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers after he exited with a groin injury in the first quarter. Alexander was initially deemed “questionable” to return after leaving the game, but the Packers officially declared him out at the start of the second half.

#Packers injury update: CB Jaire Alexander (groin) is out. #GBvsTB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 25, 2022

Without Alexander, the Packers inserted Keisean Nixon into the lineup as the All-Pro’s replacement in the slot while Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes manned the outside spots. Nixon later took advantage of his newfound opportunities and delivered a good hit to Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage to force a fumble that was recovered by Green Bay. He also helped down a punt at the 2-yard line as a special teams gunner several plays later.

The Packers could have more information on the extent of Alexander’s injury in the postgame, but it is more likely they will run their necessary medical tests on his groin in the coming days and provide a clearer update later in the week, usually on Mondays. Either way, they will be crossing their fingers for good news after Alexander was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury just last year in Week 4 against Pittsburgh.