Packers Reward Jaire Alexander With Massive Extension: Report

Jaire Alexander has become one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL over his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Now, he has the paycheck to reflect it.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers have signed Alexander to a four-year, $84 million contract extension that makes him the league’s highest-paid defensive back in terms of average annual value and keeps him tied to the franchise through the 2026 season. Alexander’s new deal also includes a signing bonus of $30 million that is also a new high mark for NFL defensive backs.

Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 – a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

Alexander only played four games in 2021 after injuring his shoulder in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was arguably the best cornerback in the NFL in 2020 when opponents caught less than 51% of the 69 targets thrown into his coverage and he broke up 13 passes on his way to second-team All-Pro honors. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the highest-graded cornerback in single coverage since 2019.

Alexander’s new deal will pay him an average of $21 million per season and puts him nearly a million ahead of Denzel Ward ($20.1 million) and Jalen Ramsey ($20 million), who are the next-highest-paid cornerbacks behind him. Ward and Ramsey are still the top two in terms of total contract value with Alexander checking in at No. 6 on the list behind Marlon Humphrey ($97.5 million), Marshon Lattimore ($97 million) and Xavien Howard ($90 million).

Schefter also added that Alexander will have a base salary of just $1.076 million for the 2022 season in order to reduce his cap number as much as possible. He was previously set to earn close to $13.3 million in 2022 on the fifth-year option in his rookie deal and will now free up additional cap space for the team with his new deal signed, but it remains to be seen just how much space the Packers will gain.

