Packers Re-Sign Big-Bodied QB With Jordan Love Sidelined

The Green Bay Packers are once again a four-quarterback team.

With backup quarterback and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love still nursing a shoulder injury and uncertain to play in Saturday’s second preseason game, the Packers picked up an insurance policy on Tuesday and re-signed third-year quarterback Jake Dolegala, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Packers are re-signing QB Jake Dolegala per @glose_matt of @GenSportsGroup. With Jordan Love (shoulder) out a bit, Dolegala will help with the reps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

Dolegala, a 6-foot-7, 242-pound passer, spent about seven weeks with the Packers earlier this offseason after impressing during a minicamp tryout and earning a roster spot. The Packers released both him and veteran Blake Bortles when Aaron Rodgers showed up for the first day of training camp on July 27, choosing to keep Kurt Benkert as their third-stringer.

The New England Patriots — with whom Dolegala spent the 2020 season on the practice squad — did claim him off the waivers after his departure from Green Bay, but he lasted just 12 days before getting cut loose again last week.

The Packers will need to clear another spot on their camp roster before officially adding Dolegala, as they and the NFL’s other 31 teams were required to trim down their roster size to 85 players prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, August 17.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Love’s Status Uncertain Against Jets

Now, before everyone freaks out, the Packers have not yet decided whether Love will be held out of this Saturday’s home preseason game against the New York Jets. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Love’s shoulder was “feeling a lot better” on Monday than it had been following their 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans over the weekend, but he was also clear they planned to be “smart” about their high-value backup quarterback — even with him needing preseason reps.

“We’ll just see how the week goes and how he recovers,” LaFleur said. “But he is feeling significantly better than he did on game day.”

Love sitting out against the Jets would hardly be the end of the world, but Dolegala’s signing does not necessarily indicate Love won’t be able to play. The Packers have made precautionary, emergency-plan signings in the past that have gone unfulfilled. At least with Dolegala back, they have two quarterbacks ready to play in any case when Saturday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff arrives.

Benkert Expected to Start if Love Sits

If Love does not play this Saturday, Dolegala will no doubt get the opportunity to play in his first preseason game since August 29, 2019. In two preseason outings for the Cincinnati Bengals, he completed 37 of his 53 passes (69.8%) for 347 yards and two touchdowns, which is worth examining up close for any team seeking to fill a QB3 spot.

Make no mistake, though: Benkert will be the center of attention if Love is ruled out against the Jets as he continues to prove himself worthy of being the team’s third-stringer for the 2021 season.

Benkert went 8-for-12 passing for 88 yards with an interception against the Texans in his Packers preseason debut, relieving Love at the start of the second half and playing the rest of the way. There was a good amount of zip on his passes, while his demeanor was composed for most of the night, but his decision-making and accuracy weren’t always the sharpest. If he wants to firmly secure his hold over the third quarterback job, the Packers will need to see improvement between his preseason performances.