Packers Meet With Record-Setting Oregon State RB: Report

With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams set to become unrestricted free agents in less than a month, the Green Bay Packers are starting to do their homework on running back prospects who might suit them in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers were among five teams who recently held a virtual meeting with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson. He also met with the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Likely a Day 3 selection, Jefferson proved to be a tough and quick-cutting running back in his three seasons at Oregon State, using his size (5-foot-10, 217 pounds) and exceptional agility to create matchup problems as both rusher and receiver. While an injury caused him to miss the first six games of his final season with the Beavers, he still averaged 143 rushing yards per game and added a knockout performance against Oregon that saw him finish with a rivalry record of 226 yards on the ground. He also set Oregon State’s freshman rushing record with 1,380 yards in 2018.

Jermar Jefferson doesn’t have elite long/homerun speed – and that’s ok! He’s exceptionally quick in/out of cuts. Short area bursts are elite! Can accelerate instantly off a plant. He’s upright and swift – easy to see why I call these types ‘Slashers’ Recently met with Packers pic.twitter.com/RLHkMpzZ5W — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 19, 2021

The Packers would have an obvious interest in someone like Jefferson if both Jones and Williams walk next month in free agency. Even with 2020 second-rounder AJ Dillon ready to step into the spotlight as their new No. 1, they have not yet established a change-of-pace back to join him in their rotation and hardly have an inspiring list of candidates with Dexter Williams, Patrick Taylor and Mike Weber playing 17 offensive snaps in their combined careers.

The Packers are also projected to net an additional pick in the fourth, fifth and sixth round as compensation for players lost in 2020 free agency, giving them more resources to invest on a third-day running back like Jefferson. Don’t forget the Packers landed both Jones and Williams with Day 3 selections during the 2017 NFL draft.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Linked to Star ACC Cornerback: Report