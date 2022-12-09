Packers Quarterback Considering Trade Request, Per Analyst

The Green Bay Packers could have a quarterback controversy on their hands in 2023, with their former first-round pick considering a trade request this offseason, further complicating the team’s long-term plans at the position.

Appearing on Homer & Tony, a radio show for ESPN Milwaukee, Packers reporter Jason Wilde talked about his first at-length conversation with backup quarterback Jordan Love. In the conversation, with audio provided by The Poor Man’s Packer Podcast, Wilde mentioned that the current backup could consider a trade in 2023 if Rodgers is still in Green Bay next season.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan [Love] on Friday afternoon,” Wilde said. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by Love, Wilde got the very strong impression that the 24-year-old quarterback has no plans on being a backup for the fourth straight season in 2023.

Is Jordan Love a Starting-Caliber QB in the NFL?

Packers fans have only seen brief glimpses of Love, but the most recent appearance for the former first-round pick showed just what the Green Bay quarterback is capable of.

Pressure was put on Love almost immediately when the Packers took him with the 24th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. As a top draft pick, Love was expected to be Rodgers’ successor once he retired, something that the young QB might have expected to happen sooner rather than later.

Instead, Rodgers went on a tear, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 while Love sat behind him. Although the 39-year-old quarterback struggled in the first half of the 2022 season, the emergence of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has helped him bounce back and could convince him to stay around in 2023 and potentially beyond.

That being said, Love showed some flashes this season when filling in for an injured Rodgers against the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed six of nine pass attempts for 113 yards and a touchdown, posting an impressive passer rating of 119.2.

If that performance doesn’t convince the Packers to roll with Love in 2023, then it should at least help make the 24-year-old an enticing trade target for QB-needy teams around the NFL.

Which Teams Could Be Interested in Love?

If Rodgers returns and the Packers grant a possible trade request for Love, there should be some teams around the league interested in his services.

Realistically, teams without an established quarterback that don’t have a top draft pick will be sniffing around regarding Love’s availability. The Los Angeles Rams are a team that would make sense, especially if Matthew Stafford retires. The Detroit Lions own the Rams’ first-round pick, and the team may not be interesting in signing another older veteran via free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts are another team that could show interest. After years of signing older veterans like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan, the Colts could decide to bring in a younger QB who could grow and develop with his teammates. That being said, the Colts could also try to be aggressive in the 2022 NFL draft to acquire a player like C.J. Stroud or Will Levis.

The quarterback landscape could look drastically different in 2023, so other teams could emerge if the Packers decide to put Love on the trade block.