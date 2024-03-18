Packers’ Free Agency Recruiting Secret Weapon Revealed

Green Bay Packers quarterback has quickly become one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL, and as it turns out, has legitimate drawing power in free agency, as well.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and the Packers emerged from the first week of free agency with two of the more coveted players available on the open market; ascending safety Xavier McKinney, and former NFL rushing champion, running back Josh Jacobs.

While money will always be a driving force behind free agency decisions, McKinney and Jacobs each identified the opportunity to play with Love as a key factor in signing with Green Bay.

“Obviously, young quarterback, young skill guys, good offensive line,” Jacobs told reporters, via ESPN. “So, for a running back, [teams] can’t load the box, and when you do, you still got guys that can move people around. I think that’s the thing that kind of excited me the most.

“To have a guy so young and playing as well as he has, and a guy that’s going to be around for a long time, it’s fun to have something stable and know what you’re going to get out of a guy week in and week out. So that’s very exciting for me.”

Jacobs replaces Aaron Jones in Green Bay’s backfield, and alongside Love will play a starring role in the Packers’ trajectory on offense in 2024.

However, it wasn’t just a shiny new offensive weapon for Love who was drawn to the Packers by what he’s seen from the young quarterback.

McKinney departs a situation with the New York Giants where the franchise was led by wildly inconsistent quarterback Daniel Jones, but believes Green Bay has much more to offer.

“It’s a competitive league and you need an elite quarterback to be able to even have a chance,” McKinney explained. “I believe that he is an elite quarterback. Obviously, I played against him and I watched him play, and I think he’s really good and the sky’s the limit for him.

“I know he’s a great leader — I’ve heard great things about him — so it’s going to be real fun being a part of this team and being able to go to work with these guys every day. It’s going to be a hungry group, I can already tell. We’ve got a lot of young talent and it’s going to be fun.”

Brian Gutekunst Scouts Wisconsin Pro Day

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst got a first-hand look at some of the top prospects in this year’s draft class right up the road at the University of Wisconsin Pro Day.

Even after signing Jacobs, Badgers running back Braelon Allen — who rushed for 984 yards with 12 touchdowns last season could be on the Packers’ radar.

Likewise, Tanor Bortilini could be a home-state replacement for recently released interior lineman David Bakhtiari.

Gutekunst was able to get a look at both during the program’s pre-draft showcase.

How Much Cap Space do Packers Have Left?

McKinney and Jacobs have the potential to be two impactful signings, but the Packers have otherwise been relatively quiet as free agency enters its second wave.

While other teams have spent like gangbusters, the Packers still have $25 million in cap space, which represents the 11th-highest total in the league.

If there are players out there Gutekunst believes can upgrade the talent on the roster, cap space shouldn’t be a hurdle for Green Bay.