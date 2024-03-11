Packers Intend to Sign Former NFL Rushing Champion in Major Upgrade

Josh Jacobs is the third major domino to fall, just prior to free agency beginning, in a loaded running back market after agreeing to terms with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers’ deal with Jacobs comes on the heels of the Chicago Bears coming to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, and the Tennessee Titans adding former Dallas Cowboys back Tony Pollard.

Jacobs, 26, is one year removed from winning the NFL’s rushing crown by posting a career-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Through the first five seasons of his career, Jacobs has rushed for 5,545 yards with 46 touchdowns, while averaging 4.2 yards per carry as one of the more prolific players at the position across the league.

With his time with the Raiders now over, Jacobs departs as the franchise’s third-leading rusher all-time and his 46 career touchdowns are third most in franchise history.

Jacobs’ arrival in Green Bay could bring Aaron Jones’ tenure with the Packers to a close. Earlier this offseason, reports surfaced that Green Bay would release Jones if the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a restructured contract before the new league year beginning.

However, if the Packers and Jones do wind up reaching an accord, pairing Jones and Jacobs forms a potentially dominant and multi-faceted running back duo. Entering the season with a running back committee that has rushed for a combined 11,485 yards and 91 career touchdowns also figures to help keep both Jones and Jacobs fresh, healthy, and on the field.

In addition to his prowess on the ground, Jacobs caught 37 passes for 296 yards in 13 games in 2023.

Adding Jacobs could be a major upgrade in the Packers’ offense, especially given his dominance as a pass-catcher as Jordan Love enters his second season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback with lofty expectations.

Injury Concerns Behind Josh Jacobs?

Green Bay signing Jacobs so quickly out of the chute before free agency officially gets underway signals the organization’s confidence that injuries haven’t taken a significant toll on the five-year veteran.

Most recently, Jacobs missed four games during the 2023 season due to a quad injury, while also dealing with hip, quad, and calf injuries throughout the 2022 campaign.

Jacobs has only played one full season in his career, missing 11 due to injury thus far.

Packers Loose Darnell Savage

The Packers’ marquee Jacobs signing on March 11 coincides with the organization losing safety Darnell Savage, who departs via free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jacksonville intends to sign Savage to a three-year contract.

Savage, the Packers’ first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, produced 302 total tackles with nine interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and adding one sack through his first five seasons.

Green Bay will now turn to free agency or the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft to fill the void left behind by Savage at safety. Safety figures to be a key priority for the Packers in the coming weeks, especially given that defensive coordinator Jeff Haffley’s scheme is predicated on strong defensive back play in coverage.